ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Panel assembled for hearing on heating aid proposal in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Leaders of the Maine Legislature have assembled a temporary committee to convene a hearing on a $474 million emergency heating assistance proposal, a development that was hailed by the leader of Senate Republicans who rejected the first attempt at passage, officials said Friday.

The public hearing scheduled for Wednesday comes after Republicans in the Senate thwarted Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal calling for $450 relief payments to 880,000 Mainers on the opening day of the session, arguing that a legislative hearing was necessary to ensure transparency.

Senate Republican leader Trey Stewart said Friday the swift action reflects “the storied tradition of Maine bipartisanship and protects the institution of the Legislature.”

“I’m confident that after thorough public review and input, the Legislature will be able to move swiftly to deliver relief for the people of Maine,” added House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.

The development came as the governor announced Friday that her office implemented a separate executive action by providing one-time payments of $500 from the Department of Heath and Human Services to approximately 13,000 households that include low-income residents 65 or older to defray heating costs.

As for the legislative action, Mills said she hoped that the bipartisan move “will provide us with a path forward to enacting this bill and delivering help immediately.”

Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross will serve as leaders of the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, which will hold the public hearing.

The goal would be to send the fully vetted proposal back to a vote when the full Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 4. Each chamber must pass the law with a two-thirds majority for the legislation to go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature — allowing the state to expedite the mailing of checks.

“As I said on swearing-in day, Maine people are counting on us to rise to the occasion and deliver a compromise energy relief package that treats this heating crisis like the emergency it is. We cannot let them down,” Jackson said.

The hearing will focus on the governor’s original proposal.

It calls for $398 million to be used to provide $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 residents, adding up to $900 total for an average family. It also would provide $40 million to bolster the federal heating assistance program that’s administered through community action partnerships.

It also would include $10 million for emergency fuel assistance and $21 million to bolster an emergency relief housing fund to help people experiencing homelessness.

More than half of the funding for the proposal would be courtesy of rosier-than-expected revenue projections to the tune of $283 million for the current fiscal year.

___

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the company announced Thursday. Sullivan, a former state lawmaker from Evansville, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 to lead the secretary of state’s office, which oversees statewide election policies along with registering businesses and regulating the securities industry. Sullivan lost her election bid to remain in office when Diego Morales defeated her for the Republican nomination. Morales will take office Jan. 1 after winning the November election despite several controversies, including twice being ousted from low-level jobs in the secretary of state’s office.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. Kemp said a special Republican primary to fill Burke’s Senate District 11 seat will take place Jan. 31. Burke, a medical doctor, won a special election to the Senate in 2013. The south Georgia district includes Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt and Cook counties. Corrections Commissioner Tim Ward, who leads a state prison system that’s under federal investigation for violent conditions, will leave his post and join the state Board of Pardon and Paroles. He will replace Brian Owens, who is retiring, on Jan. 1. Owens himself was corrections commissioner before Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the parole board in 2015.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska Digest, 1pm update

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee governor grants clemency to 16 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted clemency to 16 people, including two inmates who will be eligible for parole. In the Republican’s second round of clemency actions since taking office in 2019, Lee approved 13 pardons and three commutations, including the elimination of parole restrictions for one 78-year-old man who has been out of prison for 18 years. Fourteen of the 16 are no longer in prison, according to Lee’s office.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Ivey visits prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers. “The work of correctional staff is not easy. In fact, it may just be one of the toughest jobs in the country, absent of the recognition that is beyond well-deserved,” Ivey said in a statement. The governor met with each officer at the prison during the day’s shift change, her office said.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving as interim secretary for six weeks, was named secretary of the department Wednesday. Ricks has been leading since former head Marketa Garner Walters resigned in November after a second young child died in Baton Rouge from a fentanyl overdose. “No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions,” Edwards said in a written statement Wednesday. Walters resigned shortly after a 20-month-old child died in Baton Rouge because of a fentanyl overdose, despite a warning to check on the baby just 10 days before their death. Four months earlier, a 2-year-old also died from fentanyl — even though doctors flagged risks to the child’s safety.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency said Thursday it will send teams to investigate two November crashes in California and Ohio involving Teslas that may have been operating on automated driving systems. The probes bring to 35 the number of crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016 in which either Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” or “Autopilot” systems likely were in use. Nineteen people were killed in the crashes. The California crash occurred on Thanksgiving Day involving eight vehicles on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The driver told authorities that the Tesla Model S was using the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software, according to Highway Patrol report obtained by CNN. The Ohio crash happened Nov. 18 near Toledo, when a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an Ohio Highway Patrol SUV stopped on a roadway with its emergency lights flashing.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy