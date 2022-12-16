‘Definitely a miracle.’ Small dog found three miles away from highway crash where she went missing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly leaves scene of crash that resulted in injures to another person
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a minor going to the hospital. Joseph Wilcox, 50, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury. According to an affidavit of probable...
eastidahonews.com
Humble young father hit by car holds back tears opening gifts from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Martin lives in Rexburg and works as a carpenter...
eastidahonews.com
Teenager working full-time at Lucy’s Pizza to support his mom gets a huge tip from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Isaiah and his sister Ivette attend high school in...
eastidahonews.com
Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Idaho builders rescue deer from the ice
SHELLEY, Idaho — Raise your hand if you have a hard time balancing at the ice rink. I know I sure do. Ice skating, for me, is basically just a never-ending series of seat drops. If I can somehow finish a trip to the rink without a bruised tailbone, I consider myself lucky.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to murder after reportedly posting a confession on Facebook
IDAHO FALLS – Family and friends of shooting victim Nikolas Bird wore custom purple jerseys decorated to remember him as his alleged killer, Mark Bent, attended an arraignment in district court on Monday. Mark Bent, 41, pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
eastidahonews.com
Two skiers rescued after triggering avalanche near Rendezvous Peak
JACKSON, Wyo. – Two men were rescued by crews on Friday after skiing in the backcountry and triggering an avalanche. According to a news release from Teton County (Wyoming) Search and Rescue on Friday, Dec. 16, two skiers were in the backcountry at the top of Teton Pass. The men were going to ski a drainage several canyons to the north.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs
IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Smell chlorine in your water? The city of Blackfoot says not to worry
The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot. Last week, the city of Blackfoot initiated chlorinating its culinary water system. Currently, there are two temporary injectors on the system. The permanent injection system is set to be installed this summer and will include six well stations and the water tank in the city’s network.
Idaho winter storms cause an impact on holiday travel
Recent heavy winter winds have closed the highways that lead into Driggs as snow is being tossed over the road and plows are not able to clean the roads safely. The post Idaho winter storms cause an impact on holiday travel appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Vivian Mohl and John Tapp share their favorite holiday memories and memorable gifts
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals The post Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Dale Hepworth
Dale Kirk Hepworth, 64, of Rigby, passed away December 16, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dale was born June 25, 1958, in Boise, Idaho, to Neil Hepworth and Olive Larsen Hepworth. He grew up and attended schools in Boise and Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School.
eastidahonews.com
Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...
Comments / 0