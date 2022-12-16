ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

35% of US executions ‘botched’ in 2022 as use of capital punishment remains near 50-year lows, report says

By Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 6 days ago

Executions and death sentences in the United States remained near 50-year lows in 2022, but “an astonishing 35%” of execution attempts were “visibly problematic,” according to a report released Friday.

The year-end report by Death Penalty Information Center, a Washington-based nonprofit focusing on capital punishment issues, found that 18 executions were carried out in the U.S. since January — the fewest in any prepandemic year since 1991.

The report also noted a decline in the handing out of death sentences. To date, 20 death sentences have been issued, with two more sentencing decisions scheduled to be announced in San Bernardino County, California, later on Friday. With the exception of the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the number of sentences will be the lowest imposed in the U.S. in the past half-century.

The ongoing trends point to the “continued durability of the more than the 20-year sustained decline of the death penalty in the United States,” with more and more jurisdictions taking steps to move away from capital punishment, according to the report.

Nearly three-quarters of the country (37 states) have either abolished the death penalty or have not carried out an execution in over a decade. Earlier this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentence of all 17 of the state’s inmates on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For the eighth year in a row, the country has seen fewer than 30 executions and 50 death sentences, while the number of inmates on death row has decreased for the 21st consecutive year.

However, a high number of problematic execution attempts have led the report to refer to 2022 as “the year of the botched execution.”

Executions in three states — Alabama, Arizona and Texas — were forced to either be canceled or delayed after executioners failed to set intravenous lines for lethal injections. The common —yet controversial — method of execution has been used for 40 years in the U.S.

Seven of the 20 execution attempts were “botched” as a result of incompetence and/or faulty protocols. One such case was the July execution of Joe James in Alabama, which took approximately three hours to get underway, sparking national outrage.

“After 40 years, the states have proven themselves unable to carry out lethal injections without the risk that it will be botched,” Robert Dunham, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement. “The families of victims and prisoners, other executions witnesses, and correction personnel should not be subjected to the trauma of an execution gone bad.”

Executions in 2022 were concentrated in a handful of states. Oklahoma and Texas carried out more than half (56%) of the country’s total, with five executions each — a reflection of a historical trend. Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, those two states performed about 45% of all executions in the U.S.

The other states where inmates were executed in 2020 were Arizona (three); Arizona and Missouri (two each); and Mississippi (one).

Public support for capital punishment has historically increased alongside the perception of higher crime. However, despite Gallup’s 2022 Crime Survey finding the largest increase in 50 years of people who believe crime has gone up, support for the death penalty held steady at 55% in 2022 . The figure is in line with polls conducted over the past six years.

About four in 10 respondents (42%) said they oppose the death penalty.

———

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco — one of whom remains at the university — conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of...
VACAVILLE, CA
Leader Telegram

FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried is back in a Bahamian court Wednesday for an extradition hearing that could clear the way for the one-time billionaire to be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. If approved, Bankman-Fried could be on a plane to the U.S....
NEW YORK STATE
Leader Telegram

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to leave Nepal prison

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruling also said he had to leave the country within the next 15 days but did not specify to where. He was serving two life sentences...
Leader Telegram

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year's 376,029 international migrants, according to the vintage 2022 population estimates. ...
Leader Telegram

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country's Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and...
Leader Telegram

Taliban threaten women at gunpoint after education ban order

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, disregarding global condemnation and inflicting another blow to half its population’s rights. “According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the Taliban’s minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.” ...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in cooperation deals related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night that Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

How the AP estimated 10,300 new graves in occupied Mariupol

The Associated Press estimated at least 10,300 new graves in and around Mariupol — most in the Staryi Krym cemetery — by analyzing satellite imagery from early March through December, noting sections where the earth had been disturbed. AP measured each grid section where the cemetery had been expanded and calculated the total space occupied by new graves to be more than 51,500 square meters. AP then reviewed drone and...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

HEARING ON FTX FOUNDER'S EXTRADITION TO US SET FOR WEDNESDAY NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing today in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition to the U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That's what a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy