GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO