Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Judge: Tanglewood Middle shooter to remain in DJJ 'for his own safety'

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School appeared in court for a detention center hearing Thursday morning. The defendant, who has not been named, was 12 years old at the time of the shooting. He is charged with murder...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Made in the Carolinas: Poppingtons

A special four-legged guest stopped by the studio to show off her talents. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the latest. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite and Hayley Spitler tried out their skills at Ice on Main in downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Possum creates art

If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the latest. Tanglewood shooting suspect to appear in court. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg County deputies host "Shop with the Sheriff"

The ten children who participated are victims of a violent crime and were recommended by a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputy or they are a part of the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program. Spartanburg County deputies host “Shop with the Sheriff”. The ten children who participated are victims...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies young woman shot to death in Greenwood bedroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
GREENWOOD, SC

