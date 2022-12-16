Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago. According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a...
FOX Carolina
Judge: Tanglewood Middle shooter to remain in DJJ 'for his own safety'
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School appeared in court for a detention center hearing Thursday morning. The defendant, who has not been named, was 12 years old at the time of the shooting. He is charged with murder...
FOX Carolina
Made in the Carolinas: Poppingtons
A special four-legged guest stopped by the studio to show off her talents. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the latest. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite and Hayley Spitler tried out their skills at Ice on Main in downtown Greenville.
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
The 12-year-old accused of murder in the death of a fellow student was ordered to stay behind bars after appearing in family court Thursday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Carolers at St. Francis Downtown Hospital
The CDC estimates 3,500 babies die in sleep-related deaths each year. That’s why one Greenville mom over the last eight years has turned her tragedy into her mission.
WYFF4.com
No heat for months for some renters at Greenville apartments leads to state probe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
FOX Carolina
Possum creates art
If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the latest. Tanglewood shooting suspect to appear in court. Updated: 7 hours...
FOX Carolina
Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.
Latest in the ongoing civil action against Rockstar Cheer and other groups
A series of lawsuits beginning in South Carolina detail the alleged sexual abuse of at least 20 cheerleaders across six states. However, the lawsuits don’t stop there.
FOX Carolina
Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
FOX Carolina
Kellie Rynn Academy founder honors firefighters who tried to save her daughter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The CDC estimates 3,500 babies die in sleep-related deaths each year. That’s why one Greenville mom over the last eight years has turned her tragedy into her mission. And on Wednesday, she paid a heartfelt visit to the first responders who first offered her help eight years ago.
Some Upstate residents battle no heat in their apartments, community demands answers
As we all brace for the cold temperatures, some families at one Greenville County apartment complex said they're without heat.
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
wspa.com
Spartanburg County deputies host "Shop with the Sheriff"
The ten children who participated are victims of a violent crime and were recommended by a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputy or they are a part of the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program. Spartanburg County deputies host “Shop with the Sheriff”. The ten children who participated are victims...
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in South Carolina shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
Investigation into harassing text messages to Upstate women expands
An investigation continues to grow after several Upstate women have received harassing anonymous text messages. The investigation began in Greenville County last week and expanded to Oconee County, Monday.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies young woman shot to death in Greenwood bedroom
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
