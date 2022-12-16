Read full article on original website
Judge: Suspect's drug use can be used at trial in shooting of Oconto Falls officer
OCONTO (WLUK) – Evidence that a suspect accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer had used methamphetamine that day will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight...
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
County opens emergency shelter after staffing shortage closes Oshkosh warming shelter
OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- Although snow and cold are bearing down, a warming shelter in Oshkosh is temporarily closed. The Day by Day Warming Shelter will be replaced with an emergency shelter in the same building starting Wednesday night. Winnebago County is working with the City of Oshkosh to ensure this is...
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
Boat operator in Fox River hit-and-run crash faces 21 charges
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Prosecutors filed 21 charges Wednesday against Jason Lindemann for a hit-and-run boating crash on the Fox River July 9, plus a citation for operating a boat while intoxicated was issued. The charges against Lindemann, 52, include:. Two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Eighteen misdemeanor counts...
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
Daily Arrest Records - December 18, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, December 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Aspirus Health Plan names new president
Aspirus Health Plan has named Kyle Brua as its new President, according to a news release issued this week. Brua brings over 30 years’ experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan. Most recently Brua was consulting...
Teen shot in Appleton fight
APPLETON, Wis. — One person is hurt following a shooting in Appleton. Police were called to the 700 block of N. Fair Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the report of multiple people fighting in the street. Everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived. A 17-year-old boy was...
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
Northeast Wisconsin schools brace for anticipated winter storm
(WLUK) -- Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they're already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow when it comes to delaying...
Green Bay neighborhood reports more rats, but overall complaints remain steady
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
Three hurt in shooting on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three men were injured following a shooting in Green Bay. Police were called just after midnight Tuesday to the 1400 block of Smith Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were sent to a local hospital. While investigating the shooting, police...
Winter parking and tow bans for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn here, municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are enforcing winter parking and tow bans. The start of Winter Storm Brooklyn came Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow. More snow will continue to fall Thursday with winds picking up on Friday creating blizzard-like conditions. If...
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
