LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
NBA Rumors: Could the Miami Heat’s transactional patience pay off?
The Miami Heat haven’t necessarily been the biggest movers and shakers out there when it comes to transactions over the last year or so. Still seeming to need something to get the best out of their current bunch of guys, they’ve been hesitant, thus far, to make any significant moves.
Lakers can’t match Knicks’ outrageous asking price for Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are not in a great position right now as the season could potentially start to slip away with Anthony Davis out for at least the next month. If Los Angeles does not do something soon, the season could slip between the cracks and snowball last like year.
Does Mat Ishbia’s Suns purchase include the Phoenix Mercury?
Robert Sarver reportedly reached an agreement to sell the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to Mat and Justin Ishbia for $4 billion. ESPN broke the news that Robert Sarver had found a buyer for the Phoenix Suns — Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin. Now that both parties have reached an agreement, they are waiting for the approval of the NBA.
MLB rumors: Chicago White Sox may foil New York Mets plan
After watching a historic spending spree, it may be hard to believe that the New York Mets actually may not be able to acquire everyone the franchise wants this offseason. However, MLB rumors floating out there say the Chicago White Sox may actually do just that. MLB rumors: Chicago White...
3 blockbuster Patrick Kane trades with Detroit Red Wings
The Chicago Blackhawks are having a terrible year but it is by design. They have their eyes on a rebuild that will make their future bright. Part of that is getting through this season with a good chance at the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. There are a lot of things...
