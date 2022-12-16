ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Does Mat Ishbia’s Suns purchase include the Phoenix Mercury?

Robert Sarver reportedly reached an agreement to sell the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to Mat and Justin Ishbia for $4 billion. ESPN broke the news that Robert Sarver had found a buyer for the Phoenix Suns — Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin. Now that both parties have reached an agreement, they are waiting for the approval of the NBA.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

MLB rumors: Chicago White Sox may foil New York Mets plan

After watching a historic spending spree, it may be hard to believe that the New York Mets actually may not be able to acquire everyone the franchise wants this offseason. However, MLB rumors floating out there say the Chicago White Sox may actually do just that. MLB rumors: Chicago White...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy