COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO