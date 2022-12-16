Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Storm mode updates: Columbia provides update on roads and Friday report times
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Storm mode updates: Mexico Public Safety shares weather update
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Storm mode updates: Columbia cancels Friday trash pick-up due to extreme cold
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Storm mode updates: Power restored to Centralia residents
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Storm mode updates: MSHP Troop F tweet shows low-visibility at LOTO
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Storm mode updates: I-44 closed in both directions in Crawford County
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Columbia shares snow, parking and trash plans for winter weather
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for winter weather to arrive Thursday morning. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
Fire chief: Working smoke detectors would have prevented casualties
A week after the fatal fire at the Columbia Square Apartments many details remain unknown. But Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said working smoke detectors “absolutely” could have prevented casualties. The Dec. 14 fire took the lives ofTa’niyah Pate, 4, and Jyneisha Washington, 7, and left others...
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 22
MoDOT warns drifting snow will make holiday travel difficult. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District is preparing for the winter storm headed to mid-Missouri. MoDOT said its biggest concern isn't the 2 to 4 inches of expected snowfall but the high winds that could blow snow and re-cover roads...
Mid-Missourians shop for last-minute Christmas items ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
'Gingerbread House' brings Christmas cheer and a high electric bill
COLUMBIA - Some families hang up lights as part of the Christmas tradition. The Richards-Eubank family hung over 100,000 lights this year on their Columbia home that they call "The Gingerbread House." Sarah Richards-Eubank said she stopped counting after hanging over 100,000 lights, and she continues to add more. That's...
Jefferson City business owner sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion
JEFFERSON CITY - A business owner in Jefferson City was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Volmert, 58, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. She must also pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a news release from the US. Attorney Western District of Missouri.
Emergency responders brace for winter weather
COLUMBIA − Boone County first responders are preparing for the winter weather that's expected to hit the area late this week. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
Boone County fire stations shine red to honor Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is set to pay tribute Wednesday and Thursday night to Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. In honor of fallen firefighters, BCFPD turns its fire stations red to honor one of the long-standing traditions of the fire service. Three locations within the BCFPD will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday night in remembrance of his line of duty death one year ago.
Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director
COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
MU Health Care discusses severe winter weather impacts and safety
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures. MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared. "In these extreme temperatures, especially...
Salvation Army cancels bell ringing Thursday over extreme cold
COLUMBIA— The local Salvation Army has called off bell ringing for Thursday and possibly for the rest of the Christmas season. In a press release, leaders of the organization say the cancellation is expected to cost up to $24,000 or more. Columbia coordinator Major Kevin Cedervall says although The...
American Red Cross looking for holiday donations
COLUMBIA - As the holiday season approaches, The Red Cross is looking for donations throughout the end of the year. According to AAA, roughly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Meaning, those people will most likely not give blood until the new year.
Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
Silver advisory canceled for Jonesburg man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY— The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department has canceled an endangered silver advisory for a Jonesburg man. John Olds, 66, was located in Jonesburg and is safe, the sheriff's department said around 11:35 a.m. Thursday. The advisory was issued after Olds was last seen Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m....
