x1071.com
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
x1071.com
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
x1071.com
No One Injured In Fire at Dubuque Residence
A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
x1071.com
Good Samaritans find missing baby after horse escapes with buggy in tow
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Two good Samaritans are being credited with finding a missing baby late last week after a horse attached to a buggy the baby was riding in took off with the baby and buggy in tow. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s mother had tied...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
x1071.com
Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station
The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
x1071.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
