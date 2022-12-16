Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCRG.com
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
x1071.com
Good Samaritans find missing baby after horse escapes with buggy in tow
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Two good Samaritans are being credited with finding a missing baby late last week after a horse attached to a buggy the baby was riding in took off with the baby and buggy in tow. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s mother had tied...
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday.
Long Time Cedar Rapids Police Officer David Zahn Has Died
Long-time Cedar Rapids police officer and former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn has passed away. Zahn served with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for 32 years and served as the Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner for six years before returning to the department to serve in a variety of roles. The 59-year-old died at his home due to complications from a recent surgery, according to his obituary.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
x1071.com
Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station
The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
KCRG.com
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night. Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m. Five adults and two...
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
