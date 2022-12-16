ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
DUBUQUE, IA
wvik.org

Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified

On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County

Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Long Time Cedar Rapids Police Officer David Zahn Has Died

Long-time Cedar Rapids police officer and former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn has passed away. Zahn served with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for 32 years and served as the Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner for six years before returning to the department to serve in a variety of roles. The 59-year-old died at his home due to complications from a recent surgery, according to his obituary.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant

A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
SOLON, IA
x1071.com

Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station

The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire

LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL

