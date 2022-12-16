Read full article on original website
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Yankees slice surprising fan favorite off roster to make room for Tommy Kahnle
Sure felt like the New York Yankees had a few more moves in their pocket before they had to resort to this level, huh?. According to Aaron Judge at Wednesday’s press conference, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner might have a few more tricks up their sleeve in the weeks to come in order to address the bullpen and left field vacancy.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
