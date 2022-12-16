Read full article on original website
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
newsnationnow.com
Arizona governor agrees to dismantle makeshiftwall
(NewsNation) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container wall is coming down after a lawsuit from the Biden adminstration. Ducey began construction of the shipping container wall along the Mexico border despite objections from conservation groups, the federal government and activists. Ducey’s container wall effort began in late...
newsnationnow.com
Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid
(NewsNation) — While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. “There have been...
newsnationnow.com
TikTok ban on gov’t phones included in federal funding bill
(The Hill) — A proposal to ban TikTok on government devices was included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to fund the government, according to text released early Tuesday. In the Senate, the bill introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) passed unanimously last week. A spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) later confirmed the top House Democrat supported efforts to include it in the funding bill.
newsnationnow.com
Twitter aided Pentagon influence operations: report
(NewsNation) — A new installment of the “Twitter Files,” by reporter Lee Fang, alleges the social media company aided the military and Department of Defense in shaping public opinion about U.S. activities in other countries. The Twitter Files are a number of internal documents that were shared...
newsnationnow.com
DOJ opposes stay on Title 42, asks for time on border policy
(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice has responded to a stay issued by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts that temporarily halts the expiration of Title 42. According to Tuesday’s filing, the DOJ opposes the controversial border policy but asks to give lawmakers more time to come to a different resolution before ending it.
