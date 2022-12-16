ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee man arrested in Texas

A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead after shooting in East Knoxville, no suspect

One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

The Importance of Colonoscopies

Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early.
KNOXVILLE, TN

