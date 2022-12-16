Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harriman dealership gifts teacher a free car
This is the giving season and one Harriman business made sure it gave to the people who needed it most.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
How to winterize your car for upcoming arctic weather
With literal arctic temperatures heading toward East Tennessee, Rural Metro Fire Department is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles now.
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
Final year for Shadrack’s at Smokies Stadium leaves big impact
Good Morning Tennessee Reporter Lexi Spivak went to visit the Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak for a preview of the holiday light show just ahead of Christmas.
$30K gifted to Knoxville animal shelters for Christmas
Two East Tennessee animal shelters are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership. Furrow Automotive Group’s Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville gave $15,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.
KUB crews work to repair power pole after crash
Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board were working to repair a power pole early Wednesday after a crash
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
Tennessee man arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Blount Memorial Hospital sues to be independent from political control
The Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit to be declared independent from the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor, according to Moxley Carmichael.
1 in custody, 2 escape from window during apartment fire in Knoxville
One person was taken into custody after an apartment fire on Cook Drive Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Firefighter G. Brent Seymour.
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Crews treating roads ahead...
1 dead after shooting in East Knoxville, no suspect
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department. 1 dead after shooting in East Knoxville, no suspect. One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department. Westmoreland Water Wheel. Being prepared if the...
Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
The Importance of Colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe …. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers talks about how people can...
New Y-12 facility to ‘modernize’ United States nuclear weapons stockpile
A new facility to help modernizes the United State's nuclear weapons stockpile is being built at Y-12, now that the former Biology Complex is completely gone.
