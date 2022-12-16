DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend. “Winter Storm Elliot is rolling across the country. It's a massive weather event that stretches from Oregon to Maine,” DTE Electric President Trevor Lauer said. “We will come and we will restore the outages, but keep yourself warm and prepare because it’s going to be very cold if you do lose power.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO