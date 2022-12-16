Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Tv20detroit.com
Supply chain slowdown putting strain on access to medical supplies for seniors
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With 18% of the state’s population now 65 and older, Michigan holds the 14th largest aging demographic in the country and that demographic has an opinion about aging in place. The vast majority want to stay home for as long as possible. That means they need access to the right resources, everything.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 14,323 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 149 deaths
The State of Michigan added 14,323 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 2,046 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
Tv20detroit.com
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
Tv20detroit.com
FBI reports explosive rise in 'financial sextortion' schemes targeting children
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The FBI is sounding the alarm on what they call an explosion in extortion schemes targeting children. Just this year, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports of kids and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money. This crime is...
Tv20detroit.com
An electric road charging system is coming to Michigan!
(WXYZ) — Range anxiety is a real issue among EV drivers and finding a charger or supercharger can sometimes be a scavenger hunt. Just ask James Marbury, he drives a Tesla for Uber. "You still have to be mindful of the charge," he said. So day to day it's...
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm continues to approach southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
How to protect your pipes from freezing ahead of holiday storm
(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to hit metro Detroit later this week with the possibility of dangerous wind chills. But your pipes don't have to be a casualty of the frigid temperatures. The American Red Cross reports that the pipes that are more prone to freezing are...
Tv20detroit.com
School Closings: Check full list of school closures in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As metro Detroit braces for a major winter storm, we're providing a list of school closures as they come in. Some districts have already made the call to close for Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Michigan starting this evening.
Tv20detroit.com
Flu claims life of 12-year-old Macomb Twp. boy, family plans to keep his legacy alive
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township couple is mourning the loss of their son who died last month after coming down with the flu. Anthony DeBord was just 12 years old, but his parents say he touched a lot of lives. The family started a GoFundMe account,...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify partial recount of Prop 2 and Prop 3
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 during a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, which kicked off this morning, had the board considering challenges and allowing for public comment well into the afternoon. Prop 2 expands...
Tv20detroit.com
'We will show up': DTE warns of power outages ahead of winter storm
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend. “Winter Storm Elliot is rolling across the country. It's a massive weather event that stretches from Oregon to Maine,” DTE Electric President Trevor Lauer said. “We will come and we will restore the outages, but keep yourself warm and prepare because it’s going to be very cold if you do lose power.”
Tv20detroit.com
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford. Police say they responded to Pierce Middle School around 11:00 a.m. after being notified that a handgun had been found in the backpack of a student.
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE BLOG: Winter Storm Warning issued for SE Michigan starting Thursday evening
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is expected to slam metro Detroit for the holidays and likely disrupt travel plans with high winds, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday evening until Saturday morning. As updates...
Tv20detroit.com
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in drunk-driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at St. Clair County bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar. According to the department, the crash happened early Saturday morning on Capac Rd. in Berlin Township. Police say the six teens used fake IDs to...
Tv20detroit.com
DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm
(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
Tv20detroit.com
Bouchard announces Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund
(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has announced the launch of the Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit students who were in the Oxford School District on November 30, 2021. That is the day four students were fatally shot, and six other students and a teacher...
Tv20detroit.com
Mega Millions hits $465M, Powerball up to $170M ahead of drawings this week
(WXYZ) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both climbing ahead of drawings this week. The Michigan Lottery said the Mega Millions jackpot is $465 million before Tuesday's drawing, with the cash option being $250 million. It's the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year, with one in July...
