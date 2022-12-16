Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Governor reflects on his tax cuts whilst in office
Governor Asa Hutchinson sat down with 5NEWS to reflect on his long career in office. He speaks about his historic income tax cuts as one of his biggest highlights.
arkansasadvocate.com
Arkansas’ Hutchinson, other GOP governors ask Biden to end public health emergency
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and 24 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday asking him to end the national public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic...
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
KATV
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Courthouse News Service
Trooper heads to trial
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
Why Arkansans may have seen a spike in their natural gas bill this month
ARKANSAS, USA — With cold weather on the way, some people might be tempted to crank up their home heating up. Though some Summit Utilities customers have been a bit more hesitant to reach for the thermostat after seeing a recent hike in their bill. Lori Murillo explained that...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Bill Plans to Ban TikTok on Government-Issued Devices
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
southarkansassun.com
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
5newsonline.com
Making a difference while behind bars | Arkansas inmates work to earn college degrees
LINCOLN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A new seminary program by the Arkansas Department of Correction will give inmates a chance to make a difference while behind bars by earning a college degree. Inside the highly secure Varner Supermax Unit are men who are locked away and doing time for...
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
