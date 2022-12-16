ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Trooper heads to trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas

A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
