ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Homes, pets, and safety: How to prepare for winter...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rezoning in Pitt County

Talk of rezoning a residential area in pitt county. ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for …. Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening. Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business. Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It's...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire dancing lessons light up Le Moulin Rouge de Danse in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporter Shannon Baker went to Washington to meet with Stuart Lannon, a fire dance expert and instructor at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse studio. Lannon said that he learned the art of fire dance and performance with his brothers by watching and talking to people that already knew how. “I […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
GRIFTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19

Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County

Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy