Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Homes, pets, and safety: How to prepare for winter...
Greater Judah Corp. Inc receives donation from Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greater Judah Corporation, Inc. has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The GJC will use the funds to purchase food from Central and Eastern North Carolina. The food will be going to it’s Mary’s Pantry. “No one should […]
Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
Rezoning in Pitt County
Talk of rezoning a residential area in pitt county. ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for …. Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening. Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business. Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It's...
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
ENC Pride: Drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled. […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
Fire dancing lessons light up Le Moulin Rouge de Danse in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporter Shannon Baker went to Washington to meet with Stuart Lannon, a fire dance expert and instructor at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse studio. Lannon said that he learned the art of fire dance and performance with his brothers by watching and talking to people that already knew how. “I […]
Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
Rezoning request for area in Winterville shocks many during Monday’s Pitt Co. BOC meeting
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Road and Worthington Road in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request. “We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go-karts within a few 100 feet […]
ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for ECU, other NC schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening. Check out some of the athletes from Eastern North Carolina who have made it official. Scroll down to check out how East Carolina and the other schools in the state are doing. New Bern’s Keith Sampson Jr. leads a […]
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County
Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
One student taken to hospital after car crashes into Pitt County school bus
BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the back end of a Pitt County Schools bus on Tuesday. Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the crash happened to school bus No. 438 at 1850 NC Hwy. 33. […]
