Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warming centers open up in the Brazos Valley ahead of dangerous freeze
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The upcoming cold front is bringing a dangerous drop in temps and in order to stay safe, warming centers are opening up around the Brazos Valley to protect those who need shelter. Here is a list of some warming shelters around the area that community...
A local daycare is showing the importance of giving back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas is just days away, and the theme of giving back to your community has been a common theme throughout the Brazos Valley this holiday season. Here in the Brazos Valley, a local daycare has given back to families by collecting hundreds of items for the Brazos County food drive.
Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Ismaili community gifts 100 brand new bikes to Brazos Valley Children
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In south College Station Wednesday, the Ismaili community in the Brazos valley hosted its first-ever 100-bike giveaway for Christmas. "I'm very grateful and thankful for them you know thinking about other families in need and helping us out during this time," the mother of a recipient, Angelica Covarrubias said. "She loves playing outdoors and she loves using roller skates so she kind of likes being a little daredevil, so bikes are great gifts for Christmas."
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
The Aggieland Humane Society is seeking fosters for their furry friends
BRYAN, Texas — As many in Brazos Valley warm their homes up in preparation for Christmas, animal shelters are in dire need for people to foster pets during the winter holiday. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Christmas Day in the Bryan-College Station. However, the Aggieland Humane...
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend. The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project announces initiative to create Veterans Treatment Court in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 6, Commissioners Aldrich and Ford proposed an agenda item to seek funding for and establish a Brazos County veterans court. “Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0