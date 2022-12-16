ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Ismaili community gifts 100 brand new bikes to Brazos Valley Children

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In south College Station Wednesday, the Ismaili community in the Brazos valley hosted its first-ever 100-bike giveaway for Christmas. "I'm very grateful and thankful for them you know thinking about other families in need and helping us out during this time," the mother of a recipient, Angelica Covarrubias said. "She loves playing outdoors and she loves using roller skates so she kind of likes being a little daredevil, so bikes are great gifts for Christmas."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues

CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project

BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

City of College Station announces holiday schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend. The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT

Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

