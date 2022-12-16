Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Former 5-Star Alabama OL Tommy Brockermeyer Announces Transfer Decision
Tommy Brockermeyer is headed home. The Alabama offensive lineman announced that he is transferring to TCU on Twitter on Tuesday. "I'm coming home!" Brockermeyer tweeted. Brockermeyer redshirted in 2022, playing in two games for the Crimson Time. He saw his first collegiate snaps at center against ...
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most dominant defensive linemen.
Cormani McClain, nation's No. 1 cornerback, will not sign with Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, according to his mom
Lakeland (Florida) star Cormani McClain, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback, will not sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, his mom announced on Twitter. McClain has had a whirlwind recruitment and was expected to pick Florida before he shockingly chose Miami in ...
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Mack Brown Accuses Promiment Colleges Of Tampering With Drake Maye
North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye introduced himself to college football fans in a big way this season, ranking top-ten at the position in yards, touchdowns, and total quarterback rating. According to Tar Heels' head coach Mack Brown, several big-name collegiate programs took ...
Kevin Coleman changes mind, hits transfer portal
Kevin Coleman apparently thought about staying at Jackson State, but has decided to hit the transfer portal too. The post Kevin Coleman changes mind, hits transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon
Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
Former Florida State defensive tackle commitment signs elsewhere
The former Seminole pledge is taking his talents to the SEC.
Rhule 'not bought in to narrative' about Nebraska offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule didn’t dig deep into much of his current roster during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference, but there was one area where Rhule went into with more depth: the offensive line. Rhule said Wednesday he sees Nebraska’s offensive line as a potential group to...
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
Georgia defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby signs with Vols
Georgia defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby put pen to paper and signed with Tennessee on Wednesday after being committed to play for Rodney Garner since July. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound defensive lineman from New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Georgia announced on July 1 that he had committed to Tennessee, revealing the decision a week after his official visit with the Vols. Weathersby chose Tennessee over South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State.
Dual-Threat QB Recruit Marcel Reed De-Commits From Ole Miss
Just days before the early signing period begins, Marcel Reed has de-committed from Ole Miss
5-Star Offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor Flips His Commitment
Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class (per 247sports) announced his decision on Tuesday. "Home away from home. Roll Tide," he wrote on Twitter. Proctor...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
247Sports
