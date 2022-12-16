Curtain call for Coach Mac

At the end of the Monticello boys’ soccer season, longtime coach Matt “Mac” McLachlan called it a career, and what a career it was.

He coached for 35 years, 24 at the high school level. McLachlan finished with a career record of 276-125-23, 76-49-11 at Monticello from 2015 through 2022. He only had five losing seasons in his entire career.

“I wasn’t actually thinking I’d be coaching for 35 years,” said McLachlan. He spent 24 years as a high school head coach, four more as a collegiate head coach, and the other seven years spent as an assistant between head coaching duties.

His coaching career started before his playing career ended and his first full-time job was at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Academy in Michigan. He coached there for four years and won the state championship in his last year there in 1996. He went 56-11-1 during his time there.

He was never even supposed to be the head coach, to begin with. In his first year, he was just supposed to be an assistant, but as fate would have it, McLachlan was given the job right before the season started when the presumed head coach stepped down from the school after his wife picked up a new job a couple of hours away.

“In some ways, I’m amazed they survived me. I was a driven dude and I still am, but I was a driven dude as a redhead. There’s a difference between loving to win and hating to lose. I detest the losing portion. I can’t stand it,” said McLachlan.

His team at Mt. Pleasant shared that attitude with McLachlan of hating to lose, even though they didn’t always exactly see eye-to-eye.

“That group survived me in many ways in 1996. They had eight seniors that started and graduated together. They had all been together since kindergarten. So I mean, if they get a test score of 96 and their buddy got a 95, they were in his grill all day. So that kind of competition always runs itself out in the school setting. As soon as they got on the field, nothing got between them. They knew how to compete,” said McLachlan.

That 1996 group won the state championship together in McLachlan last year with the school. They had 56 total students at that school from ninth through 11th grade and that truly helped make that team special. They were so special they only allowed one goal during the entire postseason.

After that, he coached multiple sports at Pillsbury College. He coached, soccer, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and also spent time as the athletic director.

His next stop was at Shakopee from 2001 through 2003. At Shakopee McLachlan helped the program through a massive rebuild.

“They were 1-18 and 0-19 the two years before I got there. So I think we won seven games in three years. We tied six or seven and you’d have thought we won the World Cup,” said McLachlan.

He helped the rebuild process in Shakopee and three years after McLachlan left, they won the section title.

After Shakopee, he got a job at Meadow Creek/Legacy in Andover, where he went 137-24-2 over nine seasons. They made the state tournament in 2003 and in seven out of his nine seasons they won the conference.

Then in 2015 after being an assistant coach, McLachlan got the head coaching job for the Monticello boys’ soccer team. He spent the last eight years as the head coach of the Magic.

“Monti was a good spot for me to land,” said McLachlan. “I had just moved out Northwest to be closer so I can see my nephews and my niece play. And then that kind of opened up the job afterward.”

There’s more parity in the Mississippi 8 than there used to be, but Monticello typically stays in the upper half of the teams in the conference. Having the opportunity to compete was a draw for McLachlan.

Under McLachlan the theme of the Magic being competitive continued.

McLachlan said he tried to make sure the Magic played against equally competitive teams to begin the year. He looked for a challenge without necessarily looking for difficulty. “We want to be strong. We want the challenge. We don’t necessarily look for difficulty,” said McLachlan.

The Magic ended the 2022 season 6-9-2, the first losing season McLachlan had with Monticello. They were a good team, they just had trouble putting finishing their scoring chances. Six of their nine losses were by just one goal.

“We just had difficulty popping the ball in the back of the net. We passed well at different points. We certainly played well. We played below our level at points and we definitely played above our level at points,” said McLachlan.

It was the story of their season beginning with a 2-1 loss to Buffalo in the season opener and ending with a 2-1 loss to Becker in the Section 6AA quarterfinals. The Magic created plenty of chances to score, but could never just get one last touch on the ball.

They scored the first goal against Becker but had a chance to go up even 3-0 on the Bulldogs. But Becker scored the next two goals and Monticello was never able to find an equalizer.

“That’s the nature of the game,” said McLachlan. “There’s a reason why you play the games and you don’t just look at what the paper stats are. Whatever’s on paper doesn’t matter. You have to get out on the field. That was part of the challenge.”

After graduating their best-scoring threats at the end of the 2021 season, Monti was without a top goal-scoring threat in 2022. Besides that, the Magic was just a tad slow to loose balls or a little slow to make the next pass that cost them plenty of possessions.

“There were moments we were quick, but we were never really fast,” said McLachlan. “I think it does make a difference. Having some speed to the game, but there’s also a dynamic where if you can hold possession and work yourself into position, you get your opportunities. When you get your opportunities you just have to finish them and we didn’t finish our opportunities as well as we probably could have.”

McLachlan was good at adapting and balancing the style he wanted to play to match more of how a particular roster was able to play.

“We push them into our style to start, then you do have to adapt to kids. You don’t want to pound the square peg into the round hole so to speak,” said McLachlan. “But you also don’t want to file off the edges so they’ll fit at some point.”

Over the summer McLachlan knew his coaching time had pretty much come to an end. His older sister told him “when you know, you know.” He discussed it with his parents and so before the preseason started he knew it was over.

His favorite memory with Monticello was going to the state tournament as an assistant.

“It was just neat to see my nephew as a part of that. He was a junior… and so just to have the opportunity to go to state for that group, and that team, and that program, and the school. A chance to get there when no one had ever been,” said McLachlan.

He also looks back fondly on winning the conference championships nearly every season with Monticello. The Magic have five different conference championships over the last eight seasons.

Monticello’s first-ever Mr. Soccer nominee also came while McLachlan was coaching, when Jacob Kelly was nominated a few years ago.

Family is very important to McLachlan and he’s ready to be able to spend more free time with them now that his coaching career is over.

“There’s been times over the years where I miss family stuff because of coaching and playing and that sort of thing,” said McLachlan. “It’s not a lament, it’s just at this point, I would rather be committed to a person over the sport.”

One of his nephews is going to be a senior and the other is going to be a sophomore in college next year. His niece is a senior in college this season.

He also is ready to spend some time traveling. “I like to go to different places. I’ve been to Europe a couple of times, I’ve been to South America a couple of times, and to central America once,” said McLachlan. He wants to learn another language as well.

McLachlan is proud of the fact that for the past ten years Monticello’s soccer numbers haven’t dipped and they’ve been able to keep the soccer program going strong. When you have multiple levels for kids to play at, they’re going to stick with the sport longer and see their hard work pay off as they proceed through the different levels from freshman level through junior varsity to varsity.

He also hopes Monticello is able to take the next step under new leadership. “We’ve not gotten back to the section championship yet since Chad was here. We’ve gotten to the semifinals a couple of times and just not gotten past that, unfortunately. But now it’s time for a new voice,” said McLachlan.