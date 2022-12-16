Magic handle Wildcats in home pool

The Monticello swim and dive team cruised to victory over Chisago Lakes at home on Thursday, Dec. 8. They took the top two or three spots in most of the events throughout the night and were in total control.

The Magic started the party on the right track as they took the top two spots during the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Jake Lindstrom, Jason Jones, Grant Stahlback, and Carson Callstrom won first place with a time of 1:48.07. Second place was the team of Zachary Kuch, Rocco Vasoli, Ethan Bad Heart Bull, and Santiago Castro with a time of 1:51.14.

Monti also went one-two in the 200-yard freestyle. Paul Fasen (1:52.90) and Tyler Grue (2:04.41) took first and second respectively. That set up Monticello to take the top three spots in the 200 IM. Jones (2:12.55) took first, Vasoli (2:21.43) took second, and Lindstrom (2:24.69) finished in third.

For the second straight even three Magic swimmers took the top spots. In the 50 free, Josh Miller (23.85) won, Callstrom (23.86) took second, and Stahlback (24.63) was third. The one-meter dive was the first event the Magic didn’t win. Gabe McDermott (190.25) was second and Noah Miller (131.15) placed third.

Bad Heart Bull (59.69) was the meet’s 100-yard butterfly champion while Stahlback (1:00.40) was runner-up.

Josh Miller (51.97) and Castro (55.85) took the top two spots in the 100-yard freestyle. Fasen won the 500 free finishing in 5:19.85. Bad Heart Bull (5:25.91) took second and Grue (5:46.15) was third.

Monticello took first and third in the 200 freestyle relay. Josh Miller, Vasoli, Jones, and Fasen won with a time of 1:37.93. Kuch, Castro, Noah Mahoney, and Grue finished in 1:42.39, 1.37 seconds behind second place.

For the 100 backstroke, Lindstrom finished in 1:04.30, Sam Martin finished in 1:07.77, and Lincoln Heckendorf finished in 1:14.71. For the 100 breaststroke, Jones finished in 1:06.26, Vasoli finished in 1:10.67, and Castro finished in 1:11.46.

The last race was the 400 freestyle relay. Monticello’s team of Josh Miller, Callstrom, Bad Heart Bull, and Fasen finished in 3:33.06. The team of Kuch, Lindstrom, Martin, and Grue finished next at 3:54.02.

The meet against Sauk Rapids-Rice that was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. On Thursday Monticello hosts Cambridge-Isanti at the Monticello Middle School. The meet begins at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 the boys have a meet in Sartell at 6 p.m. After that, the swim and dive team is on a break until Thursday, Jan. 5 with an away meet at Princeton.