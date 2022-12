Senior Nolan Reiter has been off to an excellent start for the Big Lake wrestling team. Last week Reiter went 4-0 against Foley, AN/ML, Monticello and Rocori. He also won the first place match for the 152 lb. weight class in the Maple Grove Crimson Invite. In the first-place match, Reiter pinned Jose Anaya (Paynesville Area) in just 25 seconds.