Wichita, KS

KATV

Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested after engaging in a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police searching for missing 51-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are looking for information regarding a missing 51-year-old man. Police said Thomas Brownfield was last seen in the Little Rock area. Brownfield is described as a white male standing 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Brownfield's whereabouts should...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man charged with negligent homicide, DWI in fatal accident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced that an arrest was made in a fatal accident on Monday. Police arrested Kevin Karosich and charged him with DWI and negligent homicide. Police said officers were originally called to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

LRPD looking for information to help solve 2020 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is continuing its investigation into a homicide that happened at the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail on October 30, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting in progress and upon arrival found Edmond Daniels, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Child's body found buried below hallway floor in Lee County house

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO

