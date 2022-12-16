Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested after engaging in a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
KATV
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
KATV
Man wanted on active felony warrants by Faulkner County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a man who has active felony warrants. According to the sheriff's office, Bruce Johnson is warrants are for felony theft by receiving. There is not any information on the individuals involved in the ongoing investigation...
KATV
Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
Jacksonville police: Man driving while intoxicated arrested after deadly crash
A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after Jacksonville police said he was the cause of a deadly crash.
KATV
North Little Rock police investigate an active double homicide incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced on Monday evening they are investigating a double homicide. According to police, officers responded at 5:51 p.m. to the 800 block of East 16th Street due to a shooting. When officers arrived they found two victims inside a...
KATV
Police searching for missing 51-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are looking for information regarding a missing 51-year-old man. Police said Thomas Brownfield was last seen in the Little Rock area. Brownfield is described as a white male standing 6 feet and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Brownfield's whereabouts should...
Little Rock police investigating homicide near Chenal Parkway
Police in Little Rock and authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
KATV
Man charged with negligent homicide, DWI in fatal accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced that an arrest was made in a fatal accident on Monday. Police arrested Kevin Karosich and charged him with DWI and negligent homicide. Police said officers were originally called to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to...
Kansas man arrested in White County child kidnapping
A 35-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to the November abduction of a 14-year-old Arkansas girl.
KATV
Arkansas veteran who paid $285,000 for home renovations fires contractor after three years
LONOKE (KATV) — The U.S. Air Force Veteran who contacted Seven On Your Side for help back in February 2022 has fired the contractor she hired nearly three years later. Alane Garlisi hired Craig Wilson, the owner of CRG Construction, back in March of 2020 and paid him $285,000 for a home renovation in Lonoke.
Little Rock man charged with murder after Chenal Parkway shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just after midnight on Sunday, officers with the Arkansas State Police asked for help from the Little Rock Police Department to look into a homicide in Lonoke County. According to reports, when LRPD officers were assisting ASP, they received notice of a shooting near the...
LRPD looking for information to help solve 2020 homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is continuing its investigation into a homicide that happened at the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail on October 30, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting in progress and upon arrival found Edmond Daniels, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KATV
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
KATV
Child's body found buried below hallway floor in Lee County house
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
3-year-old child found in the streets of Jacksonville instead of at his daycare.
A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
Comments / 0