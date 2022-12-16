Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Little Rock Zoo and GloWild closing due to upcoming cold weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo announced it will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday due to the cold weather that is coming. The GloWild lantern event will also be canceled and this closure is for the benefit of the animals, staff, and guests. The zoo...
Little Rock girl releases Christmas song, signs record deal
A 12-year-old girl from Little Rock is making a name for herself in the music world. LeiLani Anjalila Bell is a songwriter, recording artist, speaker, entrepreneur and honors student.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
KATV
Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
KATV
American Red Cross offers safety tips to help prepare Arkansans for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas want to share safety tips before the winter weather comes in. Red Cross said they have coordinated with local emergency management officials and partners in the preparation of the community needs. According to the National Weather Service,...
KATV
Arkansas veteran who paid $285,000 for home renovations fires contractor after three years
LONOKE (KATV) — The U.S. Air Force Veteran who contacted Seven On Your Side for help back in February 2022 has fired the contractor she hired nearly three years later. Alane Garlisi hired Craig Wilson, the owner of CRG Construction, back in March of 2020 and paid him $285,000 for a home renovation in Lonoke.
ualr.edu
Love is in the Air: UA Little Rock Couple Gets Engaged at Fall 2022 Commencement
Commencement is a time when new college graduates celebrate with their loved ones and look to the future as they start the next chapter of their lives. One UA Little Rock graduate celebrated another milestone in life by popping the question to his high school sweetheart and fellow UA Little Rock student – who, of course, said yes!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-30 near Outlets of Little Rock causing massive backup
A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near Little Rock Outlets has led to traffic backups on I-30 as well as I-430 on Wednesday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday with dangerously cold temps
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes Jr signs with Arkansas despite late push from Oklahoma
By Kyle Sutherland NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas football had a successful start to the early signing period, securing 19 of its 20 commits for the 2023 class to finish at No. 22 in the 247 Sports rankings. Headlining the day for in-state prospects was North Little Rock defensive ...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 11 - 17:. 1. Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private. LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately,...
KATV
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
ARDOT: School bus crash blocks traffic on Highway 367 near Little Rock
ARDOT officials reported that a school bus crash has blocked traffic on Highway 367 near Little Rock Monday morning.
Little Rock woman wins $390K in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.
KTLO
Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide
A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
Shooting at a car show, kidnapping of a teen & sinful cities: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, sin rankings.
Comments / 0