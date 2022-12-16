ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

KATV

Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart

To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide

A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

