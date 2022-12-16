Read full article on original website
Alisa Peele
5d ago
a person is missing. what was the reason for the police to say he may be suicidal. A mother is missing her child right now no matter grown or not. until you find him you can't say what may or may not happen to him. I pray for you and your family and hope you have closure soon.
GG
5d ago
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for him to be found safe & sound Greenville has alot of seedy characters lurking 👀 around
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WITN
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. blesses children of Cadet Sergeant with Christmas gifts
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -On Wednesday night, it was a moment of joy and happiness, for a family going through grief and pain. The Kinston Fire Department put together a special presentation for the family of one of their own, John Palmer. He was shot and killed back in July during...
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
WITN
Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer. John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety. Kinston Fire...
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
WITN
Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season
Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from...
WITN
Temperatures are dropping, it’s important to protect your home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colder weather is approaching and experts are encouraging Eastern North Carolina residents to winterize their homes. “We are not used to these colder temperatures for an extended period of time. Most homes here in the southeast have heat pumps. Heat pumps typically don’t work well under 32 degrees,” says General Manager of Delcor Inc, James Greenleaf.
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
WITN
Officials offer advice on staying warm and safe ahead of frigid weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first day of winter comes just one day after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency, ahead of this week’s incoming deep freeze. Eastern Carolina is expected to see some of the coldest weather on Christmas Eve and day in nearly two decades. Greenville...
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
cbs17
Wilson family won’t let go-kart, dirt bike thefts ruin Christmas
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — No one wants to deal with porch pirates this time of year, especially when you’re buying gifts for family. A family in Wilson had a Christmas gift a little bigger than a package stolen from their home. Jason Ellis wanted to buy his three...
WITN
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
cbs17
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
WITN
Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign kicks off
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022. They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. According to...
