FIFA reviews chef's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer’s governing body said Thursday. The chef, who is known as Salt Bae and is regularly seen with...
Argentina's government defends chaotic World Cup parade
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
