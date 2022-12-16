Moscow police says murder investigation won't slow down during the holidays

Read full article on original website
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
National media becomes 'aggressive' toward Moscow residents
MOSCOW, Idaho - With all of the speculation and rumors floating around online surrounding the Moscow homicides, there’s also been a great deal of sensationalism on the national level. According to residents in Moscow, some people related to the case have been harassed and even followed home by national...
Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home at...
86-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - An 86-year-old man died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in the 500 block of Burke Road in Wallace, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO said deputies and medical professionals arrived on scene and took the man to the Shoshone Medical Center,...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Students will return to University of Idaho in 2023 with added safety measures
MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified in the murders of four University of Idaho (UI) students in November, students will return to campus in the new year with added safety measures. In an email sent to students on Dec. 21, UI said it's adding additional personnel to its security...
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Snow is falling here in the Inland Northwest and some local districts are canceling or delaying school. Here's a look at which schools are cancelled or delayed for Friday, Dec. 20:. Central Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |. Colfax SD | Emergency routes only. Genesee Public SD | No...
