New York City, NY

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Not All Heroes Wear Capes Edition

There’s still time to give a struggling kids the Christmas they deserve. Council members, state lawmakers, police precincts and others are begging for last-minute Xmas presents that they can distribute to people in need, so it’s imperative that you take a few minutes to go out of your way to drop off something.
Monday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief in the News Edition

We had mentioned late last week that Gothamist ran a story on our editor Gersh Kuntzman’s “criminal mischief” video series on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably). But over the weekend, the New York Times showed why it’s the 800-pound gorilla, thanks to its story on the subject, headlined, “They Dispense Street Justice, One Defaced License Plate at a Time.” The story focused on Kuntzman’s efforts, including re-painting the scuffed-up plate of an 84th Precinct cop, plus unfolding a deviously crimped plate, and removing a leaf that was covering one digit. (The Times story even mentioned Kuntzman’s hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” though curiously did not link to the song on Spotify. Enjoy.)
Revealed: State Pols Underfund Transit With Underhanded Move

New York State has been underfunding the MTA by hundreds of millions of dollars for decades, quietly regifting dedicated taxes as its own legally obligated contribution to the transit agency’s operating budget. Under a transit funding law established in 1975 known as 18-b, New York State agreed to directly...
Three Council Members Whose Districts Surround Prospect Park Demand the Return of E-Bikes

Three Brooklyn Council members whose districts all touch Prospect Park are demanding that the Parks Department allow the battery-boosted bikes to be used inside the greenspace, which, like other city parks, don’t permit e-bikes. The trio — Shahana Hanif (D-Park Slope), Crystal Hudson (D-Prospect Heights) and Rita Joseph (D-Prospect...
The Streetsblog Interview: New Head of Zipcar on Equity, Congestion and Parking

He’s Zip-ing into the future of cars in the city. As the city hopes to reduce its dependence on private automobiles in order to cut back on congestion, emissions and traffic violence, it’s also looking to expand its carshare program — the ability to rent a car for an hourly rate to run errands, visit friends or family, or take a trip, without the onerous cost of owning one.
