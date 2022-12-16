We had mentioned late last week that Gothamist ran a story on our editor Gersh Kuntzman’s “criminal mischief” video series on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably). But over the weekend, the New York Times showed why it’s the 800-pound gorilla, thanks to its story on the subject, headlined, “They Dispense Street Justice, One Defaced License Plate at a Time.” The story focused on Kuntzman’s efforts, including re-painting the scuffed-up plate of an 84th Precinct cop, plus unfolding a deviously crimped plate, and removing a leaf that was covering one digit. (The Times story even mentioned Kuntzman’s hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” though curiously did not link to the song on Spotify. Enjoy.)

