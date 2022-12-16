Read full article on original website
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Not All Heroes Wear Capes Edition
There’s still time to give a struggling kids the Christmas they deserve. Council members, state lawmakers, police precincts and others are begging for last-minute Xmas presents that they can distribute to people in need, so it’s imperative that you take a few minutes to go out of your way to drop off something.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monday’s Headlines: Criminal Mischief in the News Edition
We had mentioned late last week that Gothamist ran a story on our editor Gersh Kuntzman’s “criminal mischief” video series on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably). But over the weekend, the New York Times showed why it’s the 800-pound gorilla, thanks to its story on the subject, headlined, “They Dispense Street Justice, One Defaced License Plate at a Time.” The story focused on Kuntzman’s efforts, including re-painting the scuffed-up plate of an 84th Precinct cop, plus unfolding a deviously crimped plate, and removing a leaf that was covering one digit. (The Times story even mentioned Kuntzman’s hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” though curiously did not link to the song on Spotify. Enjoy.)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Fifth Time’s the Charm? Advocates Wary of City’s Latest Talk of Redesigning the Ritzy Avenue
More than two years since the city first proposed a full-fledged redesign of Fifth Avenue that included a car-free busway, Mayor Adams on Sunday announced what he’s calling a “major new visioning process to reimagine” the world-famous Manhattan corridor with improved pedestrian and cycling space, and expanded sidewalks.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
DOT Promises Bus Improvements on Livingston St., Downtown Brooklyn’s Placard Abuse Epicenter
The city plans to overhaul the Livingston Street bus lane in Downtown Brooklyn next year to make commutes faster and more reliable for the 30,000 daily bus riders using the roadway, which is chronically blocked by drivers abusing parking placards and hogging the red-painted lanes. The Department of Transportation is...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Revealed: State Pols Underfund Transit With Underhanded Move
New York State has been underfunding the MTA by hundreds of millions of dollars for decades, quietly regifting dedicated taxes as its own legally obligated contribution to the transit agency’s operating budget. Under a transit funding law established in 1975 known as 18-b, New York State agreed to directly...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Three Council Members Whose Districts Surround Prospect Park Demand the Return of E-Bikes
Three Brooklyn Council members whose districts all touch Prospect Park are demanding that the Parks Department allow the battery-boosted bikes to be used inside the greenspace, which, like other city parks, don’t permit e-bikes. The trio — Shahana Hanif (D-Park Slope), Crystal Hudson (D-Prospect Heights) and Rita Joseph (D-Prospect...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The Streetsblog Interview: New Head of Zipcar on Equity, Congestion and Parking
He’s Zip-ing into the future of cars in the city. As the city hopes to reduce its dependence on private automobiles in order to cut back on congestion, emissions and traffic violence, it’s also looking to expand its carshare program — the ability to rent a car for an hourly rate to run errands, visit friends or family, or take a trip, without the onerous cost of owning one.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Video Shows Cop Speeding in NYPD Van — And May Have Been Watching a Soccer Game Before Fatal Crash
The driver of an NYPD police van may have been watching a soccer game on his phone when he sped dangerously on the median of Eastern Parkway during a non-emergency prisoner transfer and struck and killed a man who was walking on the rain-slicked roadway, new video evidence shows. Late...
