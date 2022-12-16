Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday.

Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.

The woman, whose name was not released, works as an Atlantic County corrections officer, and was legally allowed to possess the weapon along with the hollow-points.

She called police Monday, after discovering her gun was missing, Assistant Prosecutor Katrina Koerner told the judge.

Officers were directed to the Egg Harbor City Train Station, where Bay was found, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

Bay denied knowledge of the gun, which was not found on him, the affidavit states. Egg Harbor City police then found discarded on the edge of a platform in the area where they first encountered Bay.

It was loaded with a magazine contained five hollow-point bullets, Koerner said.

The woman then called police back to tell them another magazine was also missing, the assistant prosecutor said. A magazine with six ball ammunition was then found in the area.

Defense attorney Kevin Moses argued that the woman had been denied a temporary restraining order against Bay, and she could have put the gun there and called police as retribution.

He also noted Bay’s public safety assessment — used to help determine whether a defendant should be held under bail reform — had a low score and recommended his release.

But Superior Court Judge William Miller questioned that recommendation, noting that it was a domestic case where the alleged perpetrator took the victim’s gun with unclear intentions.

“What if this was a domestic violence case and purpose of taking her gun was some sort of retaliation?” the judge asked.

The defendant was “leaving her,” Moses said of Bay going to the train station. “Going away from her. At the train station. Leaving.”

There were also concerns by the state and judge that the gun was left in a spot where anyone could have had access.

“To me that’s about as scary as it gets,” the judge said. “I don’t know what his motives were. I don’t know what his intentions were.

“Guns are dangerous on the street,” he continued. “Guns are dangerous when they’re stolen. There are so many variables here.”

Bay will now remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

It was not made clear where his former girlfriend is assigned.

Information discussed in court indicted the Glock 43 was a personal gun, and not the victim’s service weapon.