ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnHtn_0jlOTUMs00

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday.

Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.

The woman, whose name was not released, works as an Atlantic County corrections officer, and was legally allowed to possess the weapon along with the hollow-points.

She called police Monday, after discovering her gun was missing, Assistant Prosecutor Katrina Koerner told the judge.

Officers were directed to the Egg Harbor City Train Station, where Bay was found, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

Bay denied knowledge of the gun, which was not found on him, the affidavit states. Egg Harbor City police then found discarded on the edge of a platform in the area where they first encountered Bay.

It was loaded with a magazine contained five hollow-point bullets, Koerner said.

The woman then called police back to tell them another magazine was also missing, the assistant prosecutor said. A magazine with six ball ammunition was then found in the area.

Defense attorney Kevin Moses argued that the woman had been denied a temporary restraining order against Bay, and she could have put the gun there and called police as retribution.

He also noted Bay’s public safety assessment — used to help determine whether a defendant should be held under bail reform — had a low score and recommended his release.

But Superior Court Judge William Miller questioned that recommendation, noting that it was a domestic case where the alleged perpetrator took the victim’s gun with unclear intentions.

“What if this was a domestic violence case and purpose of taking her gun was some sort of retaliation?” the judge asked.

The defendant was “leaving her,” Moses said of Bay going to the train station. “Going away from her. At the train station. Leaving.”

There were also concerns by the state and judge that the gun was left in a spot where anyone could have had access.

“To me that’s about as scary as it gets,” the judge said. “I don’t know what his motives were. I don’t know what his intentions were.

“Guns are dangerous on the street,” he continued. “Guns are dangerous when they’re stolen. There are so many variables here.”

Bay will now remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

It was not made clear where his former girlfriend is assigned.

Information discussed in court indicted the Glock 43 was a personal gun, and not the victim’s service weapon.

Comments / 2

Related
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man charged with guns and drugs

A Pleasantville man is jailed on drug and gun charges after an investigation led to four guns, more than five pounds of marijuana and 21 grams of cocaine. Kevin Nixon’s 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was searched Sunday, after a warrant was issued, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting

Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman in Westville

WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in Westville Township, New Jersey, police said.Police said the victim was walking down Cedar Avenue around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday when a man came up behind her, grabbed her and carried her onto the porch of a nearby house.According to police, the woman screamed, which led to neighbors coming out and chasing the alleged attacker away.Police claim it doesn't appear like the suspect knew the woman.The man was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and false imprisonment.
WESTVILLE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Stratford Man Charged with Drugging and Raping Woman

The Camden County Prosecutor's office along with the Stratford Police Department, have announced the arrest of Joshua Clark on a host of charges led by the alleged rape of a woman he met on an online dating app. According to a release from the Camden County Prosecutors office, this past...
STRATFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man who hid from police released from jail

An Atlantic City man who hid from police responding to a domestic disturbance was released from jail after a detention hearing Monday. Corey Cornish, 33, was found hiding under a mattress in an alley about 40 minutes after he allegedly barricaded a bedroom door and climbed out the fire escape Dec. 9, while police questioned the alleged victim it the case.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night

Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
7K+
Followers
682
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy