STARKVILLE — An attorney called out the city planner for being “unprofessional.” An alderman accused a local Realtor and her husband of race-baiting. After nearly an hour of discussing the fate of the old Stark house at 400 Greensboro St., nothing had changed. Aldermen unanimously denied Will and Stephanie Arnett’s appeal to allow them to run a real estate business out of their second home.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO