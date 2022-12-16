Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man. Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny. The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for...
breezynews.com
Catalytic Converter Theft in Kosciusko and a Disturbance at the Post Office
Just after 7 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a business on West Jefferson St near Clark Rd to investigate a theft. Employees there reported that catalytic converters had been stolen from some of the vehicles on the property. At 3:59 p.m., officers were requested...
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
wtva.com
Noxubee County adds cameras in attempt to lower crime
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department recently installed several cameras throughout the county in an attempt to lower crime. They added cameras to the Cedar Creek area and near the airport store. "We put them in locations where we have a high crime rate at that...
kicks96news.com
Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News
4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
wcbi.com
Alabama man arrested, charged with attempted murder
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Ethelsville, Alabama man remains in jail on a $1 million bond in what’s being called a “domestic incident.”. 31-year-old James Foster was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Sheriff Todd Hall said the incident happened this past Friday on Bains...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
Mississippi man charged with manslaughter following deadly crash in Citronelle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a manslaughter charge following a deadly head-on crash in Citronelle on Dec. 5. 32-year-old Clayton Geter’s bond was set at $50,000 per the state’s request. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper’s Division is handling the case, according to the Mobile County District […]
wtva.com
Pickens County man arrested for attempted murder, assault
ETHELSVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities in Pickens County arrested an Ethelsville man for attempted murder and aggravated assault. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said James Foster, 31, is jailed on a million dollar bond. The sheriff said deputies responded to a house on Bains Road on Friday, Dec. 16. He’s...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com
Sheriff’s Office collects, delivers toys to kids all over Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Oktibbeha County, Sheriff’s cruisers are helping carry the load for Santa’s Sleigh. For several years now, Sheriff Steve Gladney and his deputies and staff have been collecting and delivering toys for children throughout the county. They have teachers, school counselors, and...
wcbi.com
A family comes together to renovate area in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family is coming together to revitalize a mobile home park that some say has seen better days. If you are driving up Highway 373 near Columbus Air Force Base, you may notice renovations taking place. One family has traveled from many cities to...
wcbi.com
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
Commercial Dispatch
Unprofessionalism, threats alleged over Greensboro home issue
STARKVILLE — An attorney called out the city planner for being “unprofessional.” An alderman accused a local Realtor and her husband of race-baiting. After nearly an hour of discussing the fate of the old Stark house at 400 Greensboro St., nothing had changed. Aldermen unanimously denied Will and Stephanie Arnett’s appeal to allow them to run a real estate business out of their second home.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County EMA opens warming shelter on Lynn Lane
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A warming shelter is being opened in Starkville and volunteers are needed. The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency is opening the Safe Room on Lynn Lane. It will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Friday morning. The warming shelter...
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
wtva.com
