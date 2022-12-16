ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City man arrested in September shooting

An Atlantic City man was arrested last week three blocks from where he allegedly shot a teen in September.

Ibn Demps, 23, is accused of wounding an 18-year-old man in September.

Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue for a man shot at about 4:39 p.m. Sept. 21, police said.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound at the location a block from City Hall.

Demps was arrested last Friday at a home in the 200 block of N. North Carolina Avenue, less than three blocks from the scene of the shooting. Atlantic City detectives along with members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and FBI agents were involved in the arrest.

A warranted search of the residence later resulted in the seizure of a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Demps is charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and hindering.

He was sentenced to Recovery Court in May, on two prior drug cases, records show. The latest charge would likely result in a violation.

Demps was one of five people arrested by police responding to complaints of drug sales last year.

