Marshfield, MA

MassLive.com

Police wake, then arrest, man asleep in running car on I-93 ramp, DA says

A man sleeping in his running car in the middle of an I-93 ramp was awoken by police and arrested, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Hayden stated James Knight, 45, of Cambridge was found at 4:15 a.m. on Monday by an MBTA police officer asleep on the Sullivan Square onramp to I-93 north in Charleston. Knight was in a blue Lexus with his headlights off, the attorney said, causing a backup on the ramp.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge

A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Caroline Ellison of Newton pleads guilty for role in FTX collapse, report says

Caroline Ellison of Newton, former CEO of cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal fraud charges that contributed to the fall of FTX. Ellison pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud in exchange for leniency in sentencing, according to the Boston Globe. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said in a video she and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, who also pleaded guilty to his part in FTX’s collapse, are both cooperating with investigators.
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in West Yarmouth for $2.4 million

Martin Coulter and Kasia Coulter bought the property at 64 Heritage Drive, West Yarmouth, from Edward T Stafford and Brenda J Stafford on Nov. 22, 2022, for $2,390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 35,719-square-foot lot.
YARMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Polar Park builder fined $1.9M for allegedly overstating diversity hires

A joint venture company that was in charge of the construction of Worcester’s Polar Park will pay almost $2 million to the state in a settlement for allegedly misrepresenting its use of women- and minority-owned businesses, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Gilbane/Hunt, a joint venture between Providence-based Gilbane...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Sandwich for $2.9 million

Nicholas Covino and Gretchen Covino acquired the property at 241 Phillips Road, Sandwich, from Dunes Llc Ocean on Dec. 2, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $3,486 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SANDWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $585,000

Inderjit Boyal and Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 5 Digregorio Drive, Worcester, from Raymond A Simoncini and Donna M Simoncini on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $183 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
