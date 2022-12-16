Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Christopher Fuller indicted for murder connected to Ernest Appiah’s death
A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the death of Ernest Appiah in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Christopher Fuller was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury for one count of murder in the death of Appiah,...
Former Adopt A Video owner indicted for leading alleged shoplifting ring in Leominster
A Lancaster man has been charged with allegedly leading more than 20 people in an organized retail crime operation, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. John F. Duplease Jr., 68, the former owner of Adopt A Video in Leominster, was indicted by a grand jury and charged...
Thomas R. Cerretani gets prison time after fabricating dead father’s deed
A Billerica man will spend six months in prison for fabricating a deed to his departed father’s home, in hopes of snatching a larger share of the property than his father had left him, officials said. When Thomas R. Cerretani’s father died in 2014, his will called for the...
Police wake, then arrest, man asleep in running car on I-93 ramp, DA says
A man sleeping in his running car in the middle of an I-93 ramp was awoken by police and arrested, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Hayden stated James Knight, 45, of Cambridge was found at 4:15 a.m. on Monday by an MBTA police officer asleep on the Sullivan Square onramp to I-93 north in Charleston. Knight was in a blue Lexus with his headlights off, the attorney said, causing a backup on the ramp.
Bail revoked for man accused of attacking, strangling 2 girls in Boston, DA says
A Dorchester man accused of strangling and assaulting two girls in a Boston apartment on Friday — spitting on one repeatedly — was ordered held without bond due to a history of prior domestic violence, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Michael Fairweather, 36, was...
Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge
A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Mass. State Police to set up sobriety checkpoint starting Thursday
Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on non-sober drivers before the holiday season, announcing on Monday they would be implementing a sobriety checkpoint from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. The checkpoint will be in Bristol County, the police said. Its purpose is to educate drivers and strengthen public...
Seth Bourget, FMC Devens correctional officer, convicted in incident injuring handcuffed inmate
A correctional officer at FMC Devens has been convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights in connection with a June 2019 incident that left a handcuffed inmate requiring 12 staples to the back of his skull, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s Office. Seth Bourget, 42, of...
Fire displaces two families in Everett just days before Christmas, report says
Two Everett families have lost their homes in a fire, just days before the Christmas holiday, according to Boston 25 News. Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Vine Street. Upon arrival, the first responders found “thick smoke” rising out of the roof of a multi-story home, WHDH reported.
Caroline Ellison of Newton pleads guilty for role in FTX collapse, report says
Caroline Ellison of Newton, former CEO of cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal fraud charges that contributed to the fall of FTX. Ellison pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud in exchange for leniency in sentencing, according to the Boston Globe. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said in a video she and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, who also pleaded guilty to his part in FTX’s collapse, are both cooperating with investigators.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in West Yarmouth for $2.4 million
Martin Coulter and Kasia Coulter bought the property at 64 Heritage Drive, West Yarmouth, from Edward T Stafford and Brenda J Stafford on Nov. 22, 2022, for $2,390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 35,719-square-foot lot.
Ex-Harvard coach found not guilty of accepting $1.5 million in bribes
A former Harvard fencing coach was acquitted Wednesday of charges that he accepted more than $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for designating a wealthy businessman’s two sons as recruits to help secure their admission to the elite university. Jurors found Peter Brand not guilty of conspiracy and bribery...
MassLive.com
Worcester uses ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme in job posting, quickly removes it
The city of Worcester took a post from its social media pages down Thursday after saying it was “insensitive,” according to a subsequent post. The city does not describe the post it took down, but said it is aware it may still be circulating on social media.
Legal challenge to results of Mass. House recount to focus on nine ballots
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official...
Homeland Security provides anti-terrorism grant for 4 Mass. school districts
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it is giving the Massachusetts Partnership for Youth and Boston Children’s Hospital a $634,307 grant for establishing threat assessment and management teams in four Massachusetts school districts. The Bedford, Norton and Hudson Public Schools, as well as Essex North Shore Agricultural and...
Mass. school superintendents condemn racist graffiti at Wayland High School
Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents executive director Thomas Scott condemned the graffiti using a racial slur believed to be aimed at Wayland Public Schools Superintendent Omar Easy on Wednesday. The graffiti, which reportedly contained a racial slur along with the name “Omar,” was found written at a community pool located...
MassLive.com
Polar Park builder fined $1.9M for allegedly overstating diversity hires
A joint venture company that was in charge of the construction of Worcester’s Polar Park will pay almost $2 million to the state in a settlement for allegedly misrepresenting its use of women- and minority-owned businesses, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Gilbane/Hunt, a joint venture between Providence-based Gilbane...
Single-family home sells in Sandwich for $2.9 million
Nicholas Covino and Gretchen Covino acquired the property at 241 Phillips Road, Sandwich, from Dunes Llc Ocean on Dec. 2, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $3,486 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $585,000
Inderjit Boyal and Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 5 Digregorio Drive, Worcester, from Raymond A Simoncini and Donna M Simoncini on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $183 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0