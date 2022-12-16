ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School

CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
CLARKSTON, GA
Critically Missing Adult: Police search for 73-year-old Dunwoody man

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities need help locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Perimeter Center Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police have since labeled him critically missing. Authorities said Calvin Engstrom left that location on foot wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a black baseball cap and...
DUNWOODY, GA
Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested

DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
DUNWOODY, GA
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Woman out of $1K over Fulton County jury scam

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Criminals are scamming people out of thousands of dollars by calling them and saying they have missed a Fulton County court appearance. They tell their victims they need to pay up or go to jail. One woman is out of $1100 just before Christmas because of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

