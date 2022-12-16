Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School
CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
Man dies after being shot in head at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man has died after being shot in the head at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found the victim injured and he was rushed to to Grady Hospital. There, he died from his injuries.
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Critically Missing Adult: Police search for 73-year-old Dunwoody man
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities need help locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen on Perimeter Center Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police have since labeled him critically missing. Authorities said Calvin Engstrom left that location on foot wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, a black baseball cap and...
fox5atlanta.com
Still no answers months after fatal Southpark Boulevard hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. - Valerie Grier says she's stuck in July. That was the month her beloved daughter was killed in a hit-and-run after walking out of a job interview on South Park Boulevard. Now, for the first time since her daughter's fatal hit-and-run, she says she has words for the...
fox5atlanta.com
Stranger's knock on door turns into 'bizarre' attack at Marietta home, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A "bizarre" attack at a Marietta home ended with one homeowner injured and a suspect booked into jail, police say. Marietta police say at around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a husband and wife were inside their home on the 700 block of North Saint Mary's Lane when they heard knocking at the door.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested
DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges. Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
fox5atlanta.com
Former criminal justice professor accused of shoplifting
Gwinnett County police charged Carroll with felony theft by shoplifting. He’s accused of stealing $629.02 worth of items over several visits to a Target near campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
fox5atlanta.com
Bold crooks attempt car theft in Atlanta police parking lot
If there's any one place you think would be safe from theft in Atlanta, it's the police precinct. But police in Buckhead said that's exactly where the suspects tried their luck with a recent car break-in.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man running from Coweta County deputies during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic video shows a wanted man running from Coweta County deputies after being pulled over for speeding. Christopher Close was pulled over along Interstate 85 on Dec. 12 after Coweta County deputies say he was clocked at driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. During...
fox5atlanta.com
Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman out of $1K over Fulton County jury scam
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Criminals are scamming people out of thousands of dollars by calling them and saying they have missed a Fulton County court appearance. They tell their victims they need to pay up or go to jail. One woman is out of $1100 just before Christmas because of...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
fox5atlanta.com
7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
