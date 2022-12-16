ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Google Is Leveraging Video Highlights to Redefine the Global Reach of the World Cup

By Vadim Drozdovski, VP Growth, WSC Sports
With one big game to go, it is almost certain that more people than ever will have watched the World Cup in 2022.

But not everyone will have watched it in the same way. Consumption of the tournament is not just fragmented but highly personalized. Matches are enjoyed in every time zone by committed soccer fans and by those just discovering the sport.

Behavior varies by age, too, with viewers in Generation Z only two-thirds as likely to sit down for a full game as their baby boomer counterparts. From Instagram to TikTok and D2C streaming, the range of devices, platforms and social channels available means that viewers want services that cater to their own tastes.

Reaching fans at the World Cup is about understanding where they are looking for content. And AI based video creation and automated distribution, can generate amazing experiences for the user as well as real results for those distributing the content.

For brands and media partners, that speaks to the scale of opportunity that the World Cup creates. Yet to successfully realize it, media companies have needed to understand the space between those two environments.

In this context, content discovery, specifically on social and search, becomes an essential first step for millions of World Cup fans who want to stay connected with news and scores as they happen. This is a source of enormous potential for brands: search shows intentionality and presents an immediate means of bringing users into a marketing funnel.

This is why the rapid, efficient production of in-game highlights has never been more important. WSC Sports supplies dozens of broadcasters and rights holders with its automated, machine-learning solutions to relay key incidents and satisfy demand in real time. Specifically, the intelligent packaging and presentation of these video clips in Google Search has been of critical importance throughout this World Cup.

During Qatar World Cup 2022, WSC Sports has integrated automated highlights into web stories in Google search, with instant, rolling updates allowing fans to find the latest action whenever they join in. That has led to some thrilling possibilities.

Nothing showcases the power of real time content discovery better than web stories. The near live nature of the content and engaging format, coupled with the prime location on the first Google search result is unprecedented reach that translates into traffic generation.

Since the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, WSC Sports’ web stories have generated over 50 million stories views for our clients across the globe, which in turn delivered more than 15 million users to their native digital assets. This means, one in three people that watched a story highlighted on Google Search went on to consume more content on the broadcaster’s native platform.

The reach and engaging nature of the stories format has also unlocked highly impactful opportunities for brand advertisement. WSC Sports found that in-story pre-roll ads during the World Cup have shown a click-through rate of 7% to 10%, suggesting much higher attentiveness and engagement among fans, leading to significantly improved ROI for advertisers compared to any other digitally available advertising format.

It is no surprise that Web Stories work so well when you factor in generational differences in the relationship between search, social and live events. According to the findings of the PwC Sports Survey 2021, younger viewers are consistently less likely to watch live games in full. And one phenomenon the survey saw working in the other direction was the rise of ‘crunch timers’ – people who will join a live broadcast at a point of high intensity or importance.

If you add to the above today’s fans’ expectation to be able to connect on different screens to various and multiple sports games sometimes happening at once, broadcasters are challenged to feed the growing hunger for content, on different platforms in and outside of the live games.

Thanks to top notch AI solutions for media and content production and distribution, and significant technological partnerships, broadcasters enjoy a bigger impact on their numbers and are able to grow their fanbase.

Web Stories’ amazing performance emphasizes how critical it is to be able to create timely AI-based content in a scalable manner to deliver the right content at the right time to capitalize on all potential search traffic.

World Cup broadcasters who have been using WSC Sports’ automated content creation and delivery solutions surfaced their video content on Google Search immediately as action unfolds, hence maximizing the impact their content generated.

This is incredibly encouraging for rights holders, broadcasters and their brand partners if they can distribute video efficiently. Delivering content in real time helps advertisers connect with audiences at their highest point of attention – and, most likely, at an emotional peak.

Our own data at WSC Sports shows that click-through rates are extremely high in those moments. People search for what really matters to them. There is huge value in helping them find it when it counts.

