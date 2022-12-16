Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
Get ready for the wind to amp up and create blizzard conditions for a good share of our area.
6 Things To Never Let Freeze In A North Dakota Vehicle
Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs will lead us into one of the coldest Christmas in many years. We're in a Wind Chill Warning until Christmas Eve morning with windchill expected to be around 50 below zero the next few days. I happened to leave a bottle...
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
North Dakota and Minnesota compete for the worst winter weather. Here's how you can survive them both.
Here Are Your Last Minute Gift Ideas North Dakota
Gift ideas that are an experience, create a memory!
Blizzard conditions through the next couple of days
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard provides an update on the winter storm hitting Minnesota today and the blizzard conditions around the state over the next couple days.
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
Look for a tap wall at this North Dakota shopping Center.
All North Dakotans Know This - "You Can Die Out There"
"..the stunning 5 words that were said to me a million times"
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
An announcement was made on Facebook, celebrating news of the construction.
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with blizzard-like conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday brought several inches of snow across much of the region, ahead of blizzard-like conditions that are expected to make travel treacherous leading up to the Christmas holiday. During the day, most metro areas recorded between three and five inches during the day. Headed into the...
kelo.com
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
kotatv.com
South Dakota I-90 opened again after blizzard
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
mitchellnow.com
Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel plans
Another winter storm system could disrupt Christmas travel plans in parts of South Dakota. A wind chill advisory takes effect at 2 AM on Tuesday morning. That will remain in effect until 10 AM. A winter storm watch takes effect at 6 AM on Wednesday. That will remain in effect until 6 PM on Friday. A wind chill watch takes effect at midnight on Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 PM on Christmas Eve.
The latest closings and snow emergencies
With snow, wind and cold descending on Minnesota, there are some early closings and snow emergencies. Here is the latest list from Wednesday afternoon.
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
KEVN
Drivers Still Stranded in South Dakota
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0