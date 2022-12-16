Read full article on original website
Related
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Southern Tier Projects Awarded Funds as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that several projects in the Southern Tier were awarded funds to advance the projects. The money comes from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Awards. The projects awarded funds were in Endicott and Norwich. The eight projects in Endicott are listed below:. Improving downtown connectivity, which...
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Land Bank Announces Completion of Second Renovated Home in 2022
THE HOME is LOCATED AT 15 Birch Street in the City of Binghamton, this adds A NEW PROPERTY IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AFFORDABLE HOUSING MARKET. The Land Bank paid for the renovations to the property, which had a variety of problems including lead paint and asbestos within the home.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
This Middle of Nowhere New York Deli is Known for One Sandwich in Particular and You Need to Try it
While NYC might get all the praise for its delis, if you're a resident of New York state you know that some of the best sandwiches can be found in areas less frequented by tourists and that doesn't make them any less amazing.
cortlandvoice.com
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
Comments / 0