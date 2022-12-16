ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Southern Tier Projects Awarded Funds as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that several projects in the Southern Tier were awarded funds to advance the projects. The money comes from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Awards. The projects awarded funds were in Endicott and Norwich. The eight projects in Endicott are listed below:. Improving downtown connectivity, which...
NORWICH, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cause of Owego Fire Revealed

Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County

Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary

A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
OWEGO, NY

