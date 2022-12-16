Read full article on original website
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Coventry Town Council votes to suspend town manager
(WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted to suspend their town manager on Tuesday due to concerns about his handling of town finances. The council suspended Town Manager Ben Marchant with pay pending an investigation. Previously town council members have told NBC 10 about their frustration with the lack...
School districts cancel classes Friday
At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and power outages. The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles said all road tests scheduled for Friday at the Cranston...
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Newport business spreads holiday cheer to seniors with the 'gift of help'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — If you are a senior and need a hand around the house, Santa and his helpers have a special gift for you. Santa and one of his many little helpers spent Wednesday delivering a valuable gift: their time. The holiday help comes from SURV, a...
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
New traffic pattern stirs ongoing nightmare for Newport couple
While a new traffic pattern opened earlier this week for drivers getting off the Newport Pell Bridge into the City by the Sea, the project is an ongoing nightmare for one couple. The project is too close for their comfort. A large concrete wall now separates the new ramp from...
Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
(WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Peer recovery specialist uses his own road to recovery to help others
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Victor Lambert is a peer recovery specialist at Parent Support Network of Rhode Island. He said he's grateful to be here, not just because his work is saving lives, but because he's alive. “I feel like I'm a true miracle,” Lambert said. “I’ve lost so...
Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
Man shot and killed in Providence, marking city's 9th homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's ninth homicide of the year. The man was gunned down on Waverly Street, according to police. His name was not released. Police said they are searching for the shooter and...
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Rhode Island updates truck weight limit for Route 37 bridge over Amtrak
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced an update to the weight limit for heavy trucks for a bridge along Route 37 westbound in Warwick. The bridge carries traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, near the Post Road (Route 1) interchange in Warwick. RIDOT said the new limit...
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
2 inmates, staff member treated after fire at Wyatt Detention Center
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Two inmates and one staff member were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls on Monday. Multiple fire departments and the State Fire Marshal were called at about 3 p.m. when a small fire broke out in a cell.
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fall River project will introduce one-way roadways to help create developable lots in city
(WJAR) — Fall River officials celebrated on Wednesday a road improvement project that is supposed to spark economic development by creating new developable land. The Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project seeks to change the landscape near the Taunton River waterfront, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River
(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
