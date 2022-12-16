Jan. 6 Panel May Push DOJ to Prosecute Trump on Three Charges

Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riots is reportedly preparing to vote on whether it will recommend that the Justice Department prosecute former President Donald Trump on three charges: inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, and obstruction of an official proceeding. It’s unclear if the select committee will advise the DOJ to pursue further charges when they officially meet Monday afternoon, or if other people in Trump’s camp will face charges as well. The referral by Congress would not serve as a binding decision for the Justice Department, which is already investigating Trump’s Jan. 6 actions, but could influence their final decision.