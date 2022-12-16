Read full article on original website
WEAR
'All Sports Association' donates $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County student-athletes are getting support from the "All Sports Association." The organization donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation. The donation will help to improve school sanctioned sports activities for middle and high school athletic programs in the county. “On behalf of the...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
ECUA donates toys to Communities Caring at Christmas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- They are normally making pickups but Thursday they had a special delivery to make. Employees from ECUA's sanitation collection department made a run to WEAR's news station Thursday morning. Their employees had seen the appeal for Communities Caring at Christmas and they felt they had to...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care, Santa hold Christmas party for C.A. Weis Elementary School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was a special day for C.A. Weis Elementary School students Tuesday. Baptist Health Care held their annual Christmas party at the school Tuesday morning. Santa showed up in a firetruck and visited every classroom. He even had a gift for every student. The gifts came from...
getthecoast.com
New multi-purpose buildings being constructed across Okaloosa high schools
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Get The Coast toured the new multi-purpose building that’s being constructed at Fort Walton Beach High School with Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Principal John Spolski. These multi-purpose buildings are being constructed at high schools across the district, with 19 total projects happening across 15...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
'K-9 Rigby' joins Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is introducing their newest K-9. Deputies shared a photo of "K-9 Rigby" on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The sheriff's office says Rigby is a patrol K-9, trained in tracking and drug searches. Deputies say Rigby's a quick learner and ready...
WEAR
Apostolic Global Church donates bookbags, gifts to Bellview Middle School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Bellview Middle School students are getting into the holiday spirit. Apostolic Global Church donated bookbags to the school earlier this year, and came back again Tuesday. They had backpacks for every student. They were filled with toys and other holiday gifts. The church choir also performed a...
WJHG-TV
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
WEAR
Escambia County provides list of cold weather shelters for Thursday evening
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has provided a list of organizations that will open as cold weather shelters beginning Thursday evening. There are three shelters, each with their own qualifications for entry. For men, the Waterfront Rescue Mission on 348 W. Herman Street will be open. Women who visit...
WEAR
'Negative attention': Convicted Pensacola dentist requests new venue for upcoming trial
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee has requested a new venue for an upcoming trial, claiming he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Escambia County, according to court documents obtained by WEAR News. Court records say Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles claims...
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a teacher, an...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
Pensacola plumber provides home maintenance advice ahead of extreme cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As the freezing weather approaches our area, a local plumber is providing helpful advice on how to properly maintain your home and what to watch out for if you aren't prepared. "I have a guy from California that says, 'Well it's Florida. It never freezes in Florida.'...
2 men arrested for allegedly scamming residents in pine straw sales: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said two people were arrested following nearly a month scam involving door-to-door sales of pine straw, according to a Facebook Post from the FHP. Jarel Farley, 26, and Stanchavious Turner, 23, both residents of Georgia, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Farley is charged with two counts […]
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
Magnolia Springs adopts franchise agreement with Baldwin County Sewer
Sewer service is coming to Magnolia Springs. On Tuesday, the Magnolia Springs Town Council adopted two ordinances that will allow Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) to operate in the town: one outlining sanitary sewer specifications and a franchise agreement with BCSS. Both passed unanimously. As the Lede reported earlier this...
