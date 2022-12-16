ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

ECUA donates toys to Communities Caring at Christmas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- They are normally making pickups but Thursday they had a special delivery to make. Employees from ECUA's sanitation collection department made a run to WEAR's news station Thursday morning. Their employees had seen the appeal for Communities Caring at Christmas and they felt they had to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

New multi-purpose buildings being constructed across Okaloosa high schools

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Get The Coast toured the new multi-purpose building that’s being constructed at Fort Walton Beach High School with Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Principal John Spolski. These multi-purpose buildings are being constructed at high schools across the district, with 19 total projects happening across 15...
WEAR

'K-9 Rigby' joins Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is introducing their newest K-9. Deputies shared a photo of "K-9 Rigby" on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The sheriff's office says Rigby is a patrol K-9, trained in tracking and drug searches. Deputies say Rigby's a quick learner and ready...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
PENSACOLA, FL

