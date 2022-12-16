Read full article on original website
Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future. In a significant step, researchers recently said they've been able to immunize animals against all 20 known influenza A and B virus strains, marking an important step toward the goal of a single vaccine against all types of the flu.
