WEAR
FPL provides tips to keep warm during the cold weather while saving money
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- During this cold weather, heating your home could have a large impact on your energy bill. Florida Power & Light customers can monitor their daily use and track the impact heat has on their bill. FPL suggests setting the thermostat to 68 degrees and to avoid adjusting...
WEAR
ECUA donates toys to Communities Caring at Christmas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- They are normally making pickups but Thursday they had a special delivery to make. Employees from ECUA's sanitation collection department made a run to WEAR's news station Thursday morning. Their employees had seen the appeal for Communities Caring at Christmas and they felt they had to...
WEAR
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WEAR
Escambia County provides list of cold weather shelters for Thursday evening
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has provided a list of organizations that will open as cold weather shelters beginning Thursday evening. There are three shelters, each with their own qualifications for entry. For men, the Waterfront Rescue Mission on 348 W. Herman Street will be open. Women who visit...
WEAR
Pensacola family loses home of 60 years to fire days before Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family is now without a home, after a fire ripped through a house on North Hayne Street Monday. It happened just after 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was inside but it's still a heartbreaking loss for the family Monday night. As firefighters tackled hot spots...
WEAR
5 arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five individuals who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. Officers say so far, they have recovered a stolen vehicle along with keys...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
Georgia man arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Georgia man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Destin. 23-year-old Daniel Reed Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
WEAR
Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
WEAR
Niceville, Milton set to receive funding for infrastructure improvements
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- 48 Florida communities received over $35 million Wednesday to help improve infrastructure. Two cities in Northwest Florida are set to receive some of those funds awarded by Governor DeSantis. Niceville and Milton each got $700,000. Milton is using the money to improve nearly 4,000 linear feet of...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
UPDATE: Crews put out house fire on N Hayne Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire in Pensacola Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the home in the 2900 block of N Hayne Street around 4 p.m. Crews put out the fire around 5 p.m. Crews on scene say no one was home at the time...
WEAR
Crestview Police collect toys, donations to give to children in need
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police took part in the spirit of giving Monday morning. Officers visited the Walmart on Ferdon Boulevard in an effort to "Cram the Cruiser." The officers collected toys and donations to help families in the community. "There's both ends of it," Blue Santa told WEAR News....
WEAR
'All Sports Association' donates $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County student-athletes are getting support from the "All Sports Association." The organization donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation. The donation will help to improve school sanctioned sports activities for middle and high school athletic programs in the county. “On behalf of the...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
