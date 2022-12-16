ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

ECUA donates toys to Communities Caring at Christmas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- They are normally making pickups but Thursday they had a special delivery to make. Employees from ECUA's sanitation collection department made a run to WEAR's news station Thursday morning. Their employees had seen the appeal for Communities Caring at Christmas and they felt they had to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
PENSACOLA, FL
5 arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five individuals who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. Officers say so far, they have recovered a stolen vehicle along with keys...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
PENSACOLA, FL
Niceville, Milton set to receive funding for infrastructure improvements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- 48 Florida communities received over $35 million Wednesday to help improve infrastructure. Two cities in Northwest Florida are set to receive some of those funds awarded by Governor DeSantis. Niceville and Milton each got $700,000. Milton is using the money to improve nearly 4,000 linear feet of...
NICEVILLE, FL
Crestview Police collect toys, donations to give to children in need

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police took part in the spirit of giving Monday morning. Officers visited the Walmart on Ferdon Boulevard in an effort to "Cram the Cruiser." The officers collected toys and donations to help families in the community. "There's both ends of it," Blue Santa told WEAR News....
CRESTVIEW, FL
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
PENSACOLA, FL
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
NAVARRE, FL

