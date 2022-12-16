Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation. Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after attempting to break into Marietta home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An New Jersey man is under arrest after attempting to break into a home in Marietta and attack the homeowners. 32-year-old Harjit Singh attempted to break into a residence at 773 North Saint Mary’s Ln. Dec. 21. He knocked on the door just before noon. When the homeowners confronted him, he broke glass in and around the front door and tried to get into the home. He also vandalized the mailbox as well as plants and a table on the front porch. He used a piece of broken glass to attack one of the homeowners.
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Weeks after an inmate died inside the Clayton County Jail, several employees have now been fired. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Terry Thurmond was involved in a struggle with officers and was tased before being taken to a hospital where he died.
3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they think is a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Health officials warn against ‘gas station heroin’ following recent drug busts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recent drug busts in metro Atlanta and beyond are raising concerns about “gas station heroin.”. The state has taken steps to get this drug off store shelves. Tianeptine is now a schedule 1 drug in Georgia, but health officials are sounding the alarm...
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
allongeorgia.com
Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges
Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
41nbc.com
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County detention officers fired following death of jail detainee
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Clayton County detention officers are now off the job following the death of a jail detainee. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 28, the detainee struggled with officers and was tased after he tried to jump from the second floor. During the struggle, jailers restrained 38-year-old Terry Lee Thurmond by placing their weight on him. Minutes later, Thurmond was unresponsive.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
