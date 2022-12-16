ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation. Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after attempting to break into Marietta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An New Jersey man is under arrest after attempting to break into a home in Marietta and attack the homeowners. 32-year-old Harjit Singh attempted to break into a residence at 773 North Saint Mary’s Ln. Dec. 21. He knocked on the door just before noon. When the homeowners confronted him, he broke glass in and around the front door and tried to get into the home. He also vandalized the mailbox as well as plants and a table on the front porch. He used a piece of broken glass to attack one of the homeowners.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Weeks after an inmate died inside the Clayton County Jail, several employees have now been fired. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Terry Thurmond was involved in a struggle with officers and was tased before being taken to a hospital where he died.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GAINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges

Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

