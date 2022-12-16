Read full article on original website
Shed hunting closes New Year’s Day for western, southern Wyoming
WYOMING — For many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming, the shed antler and horn hunting collection closure is approaching. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming begins at midnight Jan. 1. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
CANCELED: Avalanche mitigation in Hoback Canyon
Heads up! Avalanche mitigation on Hoback Canyon tomorrow morning
HOBACK, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 (Hoback River Canyon) for tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. Travelers can dial 511 or...
How do moose survive the winter?
MOOSE, Wyo. — Moose in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) are forced to endure long harsh winters, but some subtle tricks help them stay warm and efficient. According to GTNP they grow the perfect winter fur with long, hollow strands of hair that make up a very thick, dense undercoat trapping air and keeping them warm. Their chocolate “moose” color helps them absorb every ray of sunshine and their nasal passages are even designed to heat air when it’s inhaled which warms their lungs. They also conserve energy by not growing antlers in the winter, moving around less and saving their system’s resources for survival.
