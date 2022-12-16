MOOSE, Wyo. — Moose in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) are forced to endure long harsh winters, but some subtle tricks help them stay warm and efficient. According to GTNP they grow the perfect winter fur with long, hollow strands of hair that make up a very thick, dense undercoat trapping air and keeping them warm. Their chocolate “moose” color helps them absorb every ray of sunshine and their nasal passages are even designed to heat air when it’s inhaled which warms their lungs. They also conserve energy by not growing antlers in the winter, moving around less and saving their system’s resources for survival.

2 DAYS AGO