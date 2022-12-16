Read full article on original website
Related
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
wfmynews2.com
Former Governor's School professor fired after controversial lecture at WSSU, files lawsuit with NC DPI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, claiming his freedom of speech was violated after a controversial lecture he held on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, according to CBS17. CBS17 said Dr. David Phillips, stated he was laid off from...
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
wallstreetwindow.com
City of Danville, Virginia will study pay organization-wide
City Manager Ken Larking told the City Council Tuesday night that an organization-wide pay study will be undertaken to address disparities that have developed because of volatile movements in market averages over the last three years. Employees have received annual pay for performance raises over the last eight years, with...
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
WXII 12
La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings
The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
rhinotimes.com
Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein
Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
Reidsville horse shot in neck, arrow lands inches away from vertebrae; reward offered to find culprit
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville family is praying for a speedy recovery of their beloved horse Prim after she was shot in their pasture Thursday evening. Ann Brady, co-owner of Julianne Farms, said late on Thursday, she and a friend went to feed the horses and called for Prim in the pastures. Because it […]
wfmynews2.com
High Point social district could expand
High Point launched a social district last spring. It allows people to walk from business to business with alcohol.
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
High Point barbershop comes together for family that lost wife, mother to cancer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother. They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed […]
wfmynews2.com
Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Westover Drive section completed in Danville, Virginia
Resurfacing of Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court has been completed. A temporary double yellow line will be placed in the center of the roadway when the work can be scheduled. However, the permanent striping work, including the bike lanes, will be delayed due to the cold surface...
abc45.com
Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
WXII 12
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Salem College Coach, High School Football Coach at Several Locations, Corky Griffith, Passes
More than likely, this would have been your first interaction with Corky Griffith. He knew most everyone, or at least acted like he did. There was a good chance that while making you smile and laugh, he was mulling over exactly what your name was. Born to a coal miner’s...
Comments / 0