ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

City of Danville, Virginia will study pay organization-wide

City Manager Ken Larking told the City Council Tuesday night that an organization-wide pay study will be undertaken to address disparities that have developed because of volatile movements in market averages over the last three years. Employees have received annual pay for performance raises over the last eight years, with...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings

The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein

Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington teen reportedly found in 'good health'

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Tinnen was found Thursday and is in good health. A 14-year-old male was reported missing in Burlington Wednesday, according to police. Qwanell Rayvon Tinnen is reported to have last been seen on Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 700 block on Huntington Court. He is...
BURLINGTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Resurfacing of Westover Drive section completed in Danville, Virginia

Resurfacing of Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court has been completed. A temporary double yellow line will be placed in the center of the roadway when the work can be scheduled. However, the permanent striping work, including the bike lanes, will be delayed due to the cold surface...
DANVILLE, VA
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy