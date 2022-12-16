ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Harlon Hill Trophy Winner to be Announced Friday Night

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
McKINNEY, TX – Ferris State senior defensive end Caleb Murphy is among nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, annually awarded to the best player in Division II football. The winner will be announced on Friday night, while the Bulldogs are in Texas, preparing for the Division II Championship Game against Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

Murphy, who broke the NCAA record for sacks in a season with 25.5 this year, is the only defensive player on the list of finalists. The other eight finalists include four quarterbacks, three running backs, and a wide receiver. Colorado School of Mines standout quarterback John Matocha is also among the finalists.

If Murphy were to win, he would become just the second defensive player to win the award, joining Ronald McKinnon from North Alabama in 1995.

In addition to his individual sack record, Murphy has posted amazing stats across the board for the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. He enters the National Championship Game with 90 total tackles, including 37.5 for a loss, and forced three fumbles.

“He’s just been, in my opinion, the most dominating player in Division II,” said head coach Tony Annese. “I couldn’t think of another person that deserves it more.”

“He’s a relentless player. When you watch him play, not only is he extremely talented, but he plays really, really hard. So I would love nothing more than to see him get the Harlon Hill,” Ferris State Athletic Director Steve Brockelbank said. “I know it’s always a challenge for a defensive guy to get the Harlon HIll but if there’s somebody deserving of it on the defensive side of the football, he certainly would be one.”

Beal City Rolls to Big Win Over Morley Stanwood

BEAL CITY – The Beal City Aggies scored in bunches en route to an 85-48 victory over Morley Stanwood on Wednesday night. The Aggies burst out of the gate, taking a 24-16 lead after the first quarter, and held the Mohawks down for the remainder of the game to earn the win.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Spartans Win the Duel Against the Orioles to Remain Unbeaten

SCOTTVILLE – The Mason County Central Spartans ran their unbeaten record to 5-0 with a 41-34 victory over rival Ludington on Monday night. The Spartans jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one quarter of play, and expanded that lead to 27-9 at the half before they had to hold off an Oriole rally in the second half to earn the win.
LUDINGTON, MI
Lake City Beats Gaylord in Annual ‘Christmas Game’

LAKE CITY – The Lake City Trojans earned a 52-34 victory over Gaylord in their annual ‘Christmas Game’ on Tuesday night. The ‘Christmas Game’ included the coaches of both teams wearing Christmas sweaters on the sidelines, free admission to any person wearing Christmas attire, and the Lake City student section even put up a Christmas tree in the bleachers.
LAKE CITY, MI
Baldwin Wins the Battle of the Unbeatens, Tops White Cloud

BALDWIN – In a matchup of unbeaten teams, the Baldwin boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the young season with a 61-39 win over visiting White Cloud on Monday. Baldwin led by 16 at the end of the third quarter, and played tough defense down the stretch against the Indians to seal the win.
BALDWIN, MI
Traverse City, MI
