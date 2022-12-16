Harlon Hill Trophy Winner to be Announced Friday Night

McKINNEY, TX – Ferris State senior defensive end Caleb Murphy is among nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, annually awarded to the best player in Division II football. The winner will be announced on Friday night, while the Bulldogs are in Texas, preparing for the Division II Championship Game against Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

Murphy, who broke the NCAA record for sacks in a season with 25.5 this year, is the only defensive player on the list of finalists. The other eight finalists include four quarterbacks, three running backs, and a wide receiver. Colorado School of Mines standout quarterback John Matocha is also among the finalists.

If Murphy were to win, he would become just the second defensive player to win the award, joining Ronald McKinnon from North Alabama in 1995.

In addition to his individual sack record, Murphy has posted amazing stats across the board for the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. He enters the National Championship Game with 90 total tackles, including 37.5 for a loss, and forced three fumbles.

“He’s just been, in my opinion, the most dominating player in Division II,” said head coach Tony Annese. “I couldn’t think of another person that deserves it more.”

“He’s a relentless player. When you watch him play, not only is he extremely talented, but he plays really, really hard. So I would love nothing more than to see him get the Harlon Hill,” Ferris State Athletic Director Steve Brockelbank said. “I know it’s always a challenge for a defensive guy to get the Harlon HIll but if there’s somebody deserving of it on the defensive side of the football, he certainly would be one.”