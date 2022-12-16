Read full article on original website
Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - When police officers are killed in the line of duty, the reaction is far reaching. The funeral of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe didn’t just attract regional law enforcement, it brought officers in from throughout the country. Through the group Brotherhood...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes"
Anderson, Estorffe's uncle, says Estorffe dreamed of following his dad's path, and that it was "God's choice and destiny" for him to become a police officer. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz delivers Sergeant Steven Robin's eulogy. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Chief Toby Schwartz says Steven Robin was...
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
WATCH: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect caught on video
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night at the US-90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-255-9191 or...
Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis
Back Bay Mission honoring those who have lost their lives. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program started back in 1979. Forty-three years later, families in need during the holidays continue to be thankful for the annual toy drive, and the donors who make it all happen. Last minute Christmas...
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
Joint funeral to be held for fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
BAY ST. LOUIS. Miss. (WJTV) – A joint funeral for the two Bay St. Louis police officers, who were killed in the line of duty during a shooting, will be held on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Braden Estorffe died while responding to a call at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis […]
State Representative Brent Anderson delivers nephew Branden Estorffe's eulogy
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at joint funeral of fallen Bay St. Louis officers, pays tribute to "Mississippi heroes" Governor Tate Reeves says the two "Mississippi heroes" were not just law enforcement officers, but two brave men who meant so much to so many. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz...
Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins
Judge Niel Harris said mass adoption events like these are only the beginning for the state of Mississippi. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Ingalls and Back Bay Mission donate socks to the homeless. Updated: 5...
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty
Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Bay St. Louis and Waveland combined. Joseph Henry, 45, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021 at his home in Bay St. Louis. During...
State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario -- one local state lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government. That comes on the heels of last weeks tragedy in...
Family members honor the life of fallen hero Sgt. Steven Robin
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay Saint Louis community is preparing to say goodbye to fallen officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe in a service on Wednesday. For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Sgt. Steven Robin in the wake of this unimaginable loss.
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Harrison County deputies bring holiday cheer to children of Boys & Girls Club
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than two dozen children from Gulfport and Pass Christian’s Boys & Girls Clubs had the chance to go out and buy their Christmas presents. Alongside them were officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office helping them to get what they want without going overboard.
