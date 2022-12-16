ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WLOX

WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Officers across the country show support for Bay St. Louis

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WDSU

Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case

NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
COVINGTON, LA
WLOX

Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins

STONE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

