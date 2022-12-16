NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.

