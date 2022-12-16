Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte City Council enters into agreement with 308 BMX
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After more than a six-year journey, 308 BMX officially has a place to call home in North Platte. At their final meeting of the year, the North Platte City Council unanimously approved an agreement with 308 BMX following a 30 minute closed session Tuesday. Founder...
knopnews2.com
Grocery stores say they’re prepared for influx of shoppers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Many people are getting prepared for the arctic conditions that are expected late Wednesday night and all of Thursday. This includes getting all the essentials that they need in order to bear the cold weather ahead. This is coming at a time when people are also preparing themselves for Christmas and the rest of the holidays as well. The combination of the two has caused an influx of grocery shoppers, causing long lines.
knopnews2.com
Paxton Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament boys semifinals #1
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The second game of the boys’ tournament is between the hosts, Paxton, and Mullen High School. Both teams are undefeated, including Paxton, who has an average margin of victory of 20+, while snow has prevented Mullen from playing a few of their games, as they have only played and won both of their games so far.
knopnews2.com
South Loup Girls and Boys claim victories at Maxwell Booster Club Invite
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted their 2022-2023 Booster Club Tournament this week. The Wildcats topped their rivals from Brady to advance to the championship game in both the girl’s and boy’s brackets, scoring a date with South Loup after the Bobcats topped the Mavericks of Sandhills Valley.
knopnews2.com
Girl’s Basketball: Sandhills Valley faces South Loup at Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats host their Booster Club Tournament. The Maxwell Wildcats, the Brady Eagles, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, and the South Loup Bobcats are all competing in the tournament. In the first round, the Sandhills Valley Mavericks and the South Loup Bobcats face off on the...
Comments / 0