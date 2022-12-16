ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, CT

Bristol Press

Robert M. Perron

Robert M. Perron, 63, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18th, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol after a lengthy illness. Bobby was a mechanic by trade, but his true passion was fishing. He also enjoyed Sunday cruises with no real destination in mind. All of those who were lucky enough to have known him will surely miss his "the fish was this big" stories!
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

William L. 'Bill' O'Neil

William L. “Bill” O’Neil, of Bristol, beloved husband of Jeannine (Gervais) O’Neil, died unexpectedly on Friday, (Dec. 16, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Bill was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late William J. and Helen (Zipp) O’Neil. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduated from Bristol High School.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen

PLAINVILLE – A young girl has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Yanasia Cedeno, 14. Authorities said the teen, who went missing sometime Wednesday, was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and sweatpants. Cedeno has been described as white, with red...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing

BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Glastonbury blows by Plainville, sending Blue Devils to 0-2

PLAINVILLE - The Plainville Blue Devils fell to 0-2 Monday night after losing to Glastonbury 82-59. While the Blue Devils attempted to slow down the high-flying Guardians offense, Plainville simply couldn’t keep up scoring. Behind the Glastonbury trio of Adam Molusis, Connor O’Leavy and David Smith, the Guardians presented...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol will be participating in the 2022-2023 Complete Streets Leadership Academies

BRISTOL – One of nine cities in the U.S. to be selected by Smart Growth America, Bristol will be participating in the 2022-2023 Complete Streets Leadership Academies. Taking part in one of the three academies, three states have been selected through a National Complete Streets Coalition competitive process. Connecticut, alongside California and Tennessee will also be taking part. Participants will learn Complete Street best practices, plan and execute “quick-build” temporary demonstration projects with property owned by the state and improve cross-jurisdictional coordination. Bristol will engage in the program alongside Waterbury and Middletown.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Rollover crash reported on I-84 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – A rollover crash caused the closure of two lanes on Interstate 84 westbound on Wednesday. State police said the accident was reported around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Exit 33, where first responders were advised that the crash included “possible entrapment.” In addition to troopers, Plainville firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters

BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

To start earning wins, Terriers need to be more aggressive

CROMWELL - There were a total of 12 penalty minutes assessed Wednesday night in the Rocky Hill Terriers boys hockey game against Hall. When Terriers coach David Dubos was asked if the game was physical or chippy, he said he wanted to see his guys be more physical. “We did...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Bristol Press

Hot shooting 1st half propels Army West Point past CCSU 66-55

NEW BRITAIN - Army West Point combined hot shooting with a 13-0 run in the first half to take down Central Connecticut State 66-55 Tuesday night from Detrick Gymnasium. The Black Knights went 15 of 25 from the floor over the first 20 minutes. The 60% first half shooting was the second best given up by the Blue Devils this season. Only Fordham shot better over a first half against CCSU this season.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Man who bludgeoned Bristol priest to death in 1999 has 60-year prison sentence commuted to 40 years

BRISTOL – A 55-year-old man who bludgeoned a beloved priest to death in Bristol in 1999 had his 60-year prison sentence commuted on Wednesday to 40 years. The State of Connecticut Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously made the decision to reduce the sentence after Michael Ouellette – who was convicted of murder in the death of Rev. Robert Lysz – told the three members he has spent the past 23 and a half years praying to God, asking for forgiveness, and that he had not taken his medication at the time of the killing.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Case involving victim who was stabbed in eye in Bristol sent to higher court

BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s eye has had her matter transferred to where the most serious cases are prosecuted. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, learned of the transfer during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court – where she faces charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Brian's Angels suffers theft just before Christmas for second time in three years

BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach has suffered a theft of thousands of socks that would have lasted the program nearly a year. This is not the first time the program has had to report a theft in the days leading up to Christmas, as someone in 2019 stole 30 to 40 gift cards that should have been distributed to the city’s homeless population to get a cup of coffee or a hot meal.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets 99 months in prison for violating probation stemming from escape attempt that broke officer's hand

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing a slew of charges after police say he caused several car crashes during a dangerous pursuit and was found with a handgun with no serial number has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on a violation of probation – which he was serving in connection with a previous attempt to escape Bristol police that ended in an officer breaking his hand.
BRISTOL, CT

