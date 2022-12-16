Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Robert M. Perron
Robert M. Perron, 63, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18th, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol after a lengthy illness. Bobby was a mechanic by trade, but his true passion was fishing. He also enjoyed Sunday cruises with no real destination in mind. All of those who were lucky enough to have known him will surely miss his "the fish was this big" stories!
Bristol Press
William L. 'Bill' O'Neil
William L. “Bill” O’Neil, of Bristol, beloved husband of Jeannine (Gervais) O’Neil, died unexpectedly on Friday, (Dec. 16, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Bill was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late William J. and Helen (Zipp) O’Neil. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduated from Bristol High School.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – A young girl has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Yanasia Cedeno, 14. Authorities said the teen, who went missing sometime Wednesday, was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and sweatpants. Cedeno has been described as white, with red...
Bristol Press
American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing
BRISTOL – The American Clock and Watch Museum will be temporarily closing. Colleen Nicastro, director of interpretation at the museum at 100 Maple St. will close Friday, Dec. 30 and re-open Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. “The time will be used by the staff members for inventory and facilities...
Bristol Press
Glastonbury blows by Plainville, sending Blue Devils to 0-2
PLAINVILLE - The Plainville Blue Devils fell to 0-2 Monday night after losing to Glastonbury 82-59. While the Blue Devils attempted to slow down the high-flying Guardians offense, Plainville simply couldn’t keep up scoring. Behind the Glastonbury trio of Adam Molusis, Connor O’Leavy and David Smith, the Guardians presented...
Bristol Press
Bristol will be participating in the 2022-2023 Complete Streets Leadership Academies
BRISTOL – One of nine cities in the U.S. to be selected by Smart Growth America, Bristol will be participating in the 2022-2023 Complete Streets Leadership Academies. Taking part in one of the three academies, three states have been selected through a National Complete Streets Coalition competitive process. Connecticut, alongside California and Tennessee will also be taking part. Participants will learn Complete Street best practices, plan and execute “quick-build” temporary demonstration projects with property owned by the state and improve cross-jurisdictional coordination. Bristol will engage in the program alongside Waterbury and Middletown.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets year in prison for scattering nails outside police departments, children's museum
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has been sentenced to a year in prison for dumping nails outside the police departments in the city and Plymouth, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in Bristol. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., will be held until Dec. 7, 2023,...
Bristol Press
Man accused of violating probation stemming from knifepoint robbery of Xbox in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - A New Haven man convicted in a knifepoint robbery of a video game console reported in Plainville has been accused of violating his probation and then failing to answer to the violation charge in court. Quinn Daniels, 26, entered a not guilty plea and a denial of the...
Bristol Press
Rollover crash reported on I-84 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A rollover crash caused the closure of two lanes on Interstate 84 westbound on Wednesday. State police said the accident was reported around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Exit 33, where first responders were advised that the crash included “possible entrapment.” In addition to troopers, Plainville firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.
Bristol Press
South Side School Community Club takes trip to Bristol Police Department, Fire Department, Post Office
BRISTOL – As part of its annual traditions and lessons in giving, the South Side School Community Club Wednesday took a trip to the Bristol Police Department Headquarters, Fire Department Headquarters and Post Office for a bit of Christmas cheer and to return the favor of public service. “We...
Bristol Press
Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters
BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
Bristol Press
To start earning wins, Terriers need to be more aggressive
CROMWELL - There were a total of 12 penalty minutes assessed Wednesday night in the Rocky Hill Terriers boys hockey game against Hall. When Terriers coach David Dubos was asked if the game was physical or chippy, he said he wanted to see his guys be more physical. “We did...
Bristol Press
Hot shooting 1st half propels Army West Point past CCSU 66-55
NEW BRITAIN - Army West Point combined hot shooting with a 13-0 run in the first half to take down Central Connecticut State 66-55 Tuesday night from Detrick Gymnasium. The Black Knights went 15 of 25 from the floor over the first 20 minutes. The 60% first half shooting was the second best given up by the Blue Devils this season. Only Fordham shot better over a first half against CCSU this season.
Bristol Press
Man who bludgeoned Bristol priest to death in 1999 has 60-year prison sentence commuted to 40 years
BRISTOL – A 55-year-old man who bludgeoned a beloved priest to death in Bristol in 1999 had his 60-year prison sentence commuted on Wednesday to 40 years. The State of Connecticut Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously made the decision to reduce the sentence after Michael Ouellette – who was convicted of murder in the death of Rev. Robert Lysz – told the three members he has spent the past 23 and a half years praying to God, asking for forgiveness, and that he had not taken his medication at the time of the killing.
Bristol Press
Case involving victim who was stabbed in eye in Bristol sent to higher court
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman who faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s eye has had her matter transferred to where the most serious cases are prosecuted. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, learned of the transfer during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court – where she faces charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Bristol Press
Brian's Angels suffers theft just before Christmas for second time in three years
BRISTOL – Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach has suffered a theft of thousands of socks that would have lasted the program nearly a year. This is not the first time the program has had to report a theft in the days leading up to Christmas, as someone in 2019 stole 30 to 40 gift cards that should have been distributed to the city’s homeless population to get a cup of coffee or a hot meal.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets 99 months in prison for violating probation stemming from escape attempt that broke officer's hand
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing a slew of charges after police say he caused several car crashes during a dangerous pursuit and was found with a handgun with no serial number has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on a violation of probation – which he was serving in connection with a previous attempt to escape Bristol police that ended in an officer breaking his hand.
Bristol Press
Bristol awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
BRISTOL – For superior financial reporting practices in a comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year which ended in June 2021, the Government Finance Officers Association for the US and Canada recently awarded the City of Bristol with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. “I am...
