ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Brazilian man attends 11 World Cup tournaments, earns world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old Brazilian man was awarded a Guinness World Record for the most FIFA World Cup tournaments attended by an individual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F52Nb_0jlONcYM00
Daniel Sbruzzi, 75, has attended 11 FIFA World Cup tournaments in his lifetime, earning him a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Daniel Sbruzzi, from Taubaté, São Paulo, attended his first World Cup in Argentine in 1978, and this year's World Cup in Qatar brought his total tournaments attended to 11.

Sbruzzi told Guinness World Records that attending Word Cups is an opportunity "connect the great passions" of his life: soccer and experiencing different cultures around the world.

The superfan said he bought his own culture along with him to most of the tournaments by representing his carnival block, dubbed "Bloco Vai Quem Quer," or "Whoever wants can go."

"A trait of Bloco Vai Quem Quer is that men dress up as women during the carnival period and parade in the streets. I try to take the culture from my city around the world," Sbruzzi said.

He said the Qatar World Cup was the only tournament he attended without a female-inspired costume, due to the tournament's dress code.

Sbruzzi said he is already planning to top his own record by attending the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"I feel how much I represent the fans' passion for World Cups, and I am proud to be Brazilian," Sbruzzi said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
New York Post

Drake bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup — but lost it all

Sometimes in sports betting, when you’re right, you’re still wrong. This logic especially applies to Drake when he’s betting on sports. Prior to Sunday’s World Cup final, music star and notorious sports bettor Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to hoist the World Cup trophy. The bet would have paid out $1.75 million in profit. And oh, how close he was. In soccer, moneyline bets are often accompanied by “tie.” If the game does go to overtime, your 3-way moneyline bets will lose unless you bet a tie. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Up 2-0 in the...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
503K+
Followers
70K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy