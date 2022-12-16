ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He's nowhere near where we thought." - Doc Rivers is worried about Tyrese Maxey’s prolonged time in rehab

By Karan Tyagi
Tyrese Maxey will be sitting out for at least two more weeks confirms Doc Rivers, although the Sixers' roster hoped he returned to restore the depth of their unit

Tyrese Maxey is in his third season with the Philadelphia 76ers and has started to cement his place on the roster. Maxey played 15 games this season before injury struck and has had to sit out for 12 games since then. His absence has been noticeable on the court as the Sixers suffer with their rotational players.

To make facts worse, the Sixers' head coach, Doc Rivers , assessed Tyrese's latest condition and claimed, "He's nowhere near where we thought. Whatever he has to do, he's nowhere near it. So I would say he's out at least a couple more weeks. And I'm making that up, but I can't imagine him playing any time in the next couple of weeks."

Tyrese Maxey is an impact player.

Maxey was initially called upon from the bench and used as a rotational point/shooting guard for the Sixers, but this season he is proving to be a legitimate starter for the 76ers. His impact on either end of the court has been amazing, as it allows other players on the roster, like Milton and Harden , to take some time off while Tyrese manages to continue the positive momentum.

Maxey has a mindful presence on the court, his ball handles are surreal, and he can complete difficult passes or take the ball to the rim with authority. In the 15 games he played this season, he has averaged 22.9 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field. The small fracture sustained months back is yet to heal, hampering Maxey's chances of returning to the roster.

The 76ers would love to have him back.

Given that the Philadelphia 76ers currently sit at the fifth spot in the Easter Conference, they would hope that Maxey returns to the roster soon. The Beard came back from an injury recently, and the Sixers need to power through in the fifth gear, for which Tyrese is required to provide that much-needed depth for the team that is looking to make a push in the upcoming weeks to improve their standings in the eastern conference.

