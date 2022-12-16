ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
EUGENE, OR
State offices closed in four counties through noon Friday

State offices in Lane, Clatsop, Lincoln, and Tillamook counties are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon on Friday, December 23, the state Department of Administrative Services announced in a building closure notice. This closure does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit Oregon.gov for more information.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
OREGON STATE
Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage

EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
EUGENE, OR
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
SALEM, OR
White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services

EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
EUGENE, OR
New car rental facility under construction near Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene School District 4J teachers and students win grants for STEM programs

EUGENE, Ore. — With a "fruitful" internet search and a teacher's resourcefulness, Eugene School District 4J's Arts & Technology Academy (ATA) has successfully competed for a grant to grow their schools' STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, according to a press release from 4J. ATA has been awarded...
EUGENE, OR
Ward 7 Interim councilor Lyndsie Leech has been sworn in

Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in as the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired her to run...
EUGENE, OR

