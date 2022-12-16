And here's the kicker -- you can give it to yourself. And by the way, it will be your second $30,000 plus raise in four years. That's what your members of the NYS Assembly and Senate are considering right now, a 56% pay hike, going from $79,500 to $110,000 and now to a staggering $142,000 over the course of just a few years.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO