ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man arrested for trespassing at Pittsford library

Pittsford, N.Y — James Muhammad, 29, of Pittsford is charged with trespassing and resisting arrest Monday after an incident at the Pittsford Community Library. Muhammad was banned from the library last Friday for lingering and making women uncomfortable, but police said he returned Monday. When police informed him that...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Inmate, with girlfriend's help, stole thousands in pandemic employment insurance benefits

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate already serving time was sentenced, guilty for his role in stealing thousands in unemployment benefits. According to federal court documents, 44-year-old Irvis Jorge, working along with his girlfriend Pamela Febo, submitted a fraudulent claim application to the NYS Department of Labor back in October of 2020.
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A new beginning

Our Bright Spot shines on the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and Perinton congregations for their help with a new home for Habitat for Humanity. The grant was received in 2020. The home was completed in 2021. This year, everyone was finally able to get together for the dedication. Bright...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Special session for legislative pay raises still up in the air

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — As the clock ticks closer to the new year, there is a chance New York state lawmakers will return to Albany for a special session. On Monday, the Assembly Majority Conference met privately in a virtual meeting, with Democrats reportedly discussing several key issues, including potential pay raises.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy